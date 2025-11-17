Cincinnati Bengals Set Record for Worst Span of Fourth Quarters in NFL History
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals set an NFL record Sunday in their 32-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And this time the offense pitched in with an assist to the defense.
The Steelers scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, marking the fifth consecutive game in which the Bengals have allowed at least that amount.
Previously they gave up 17 in Green Bay, 14 in the first meeting with Pittsburgh, 23 against the Jets and 16 against the Bears.
The streak of five in a row breaks the previous single-season record of four shared by eight teams, including the 2025 New York Giants.
The others (with final win-loss record):
2017 Colts (4-12)
2009 Rams (1-15)
1996 Ravens (4-12)
1986 Broncos (11-5)
1964 49ers (4-10)
1961 Raiders (2-12)
1950 Colts (1-11)
What if we take the 14+ streak element out of the equation?
Where would 84 points rank among the most allowed in the fourth quarter in any five-game span?
It’s tied for the worst in the Super Bowl era.
The 2022 Colts also gave up 84 in a five-game span, as did the 1980 Seahawks.
Two teams prior to the Super Bowl era had more:
1965 Oilers, 92
1948 Lions, 89
The Bengals are on pace to allow 175 points in the fourth quarter this year.
The only team in NFL history to give up more fourth-quarter points was the 2020 Raiders, who allowed 176 in a 16-game season for a per-game average of 11.0.
The Bengals would need to surrender 188 points this year to be worse than the 2020 Raiders’ per-game average.
That comes out to 85 fourth-quarter points over the final seven games, or 12.1 per contest.
That could be out of reach, even for this team.
