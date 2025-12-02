Cincinnati Bengals To Make History with Uniform Combination Sunday in Buffalo

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are making history by repeating it.

For the first time since unveiling their new uniforms in 2021, the Bengals will wear the same combination for back-to-back regular season games.

The team wore white jerseys, white pants, black stripes and black socks for their 32-14 win at Baltimore on Thanksgiving, and they’ll be running it back Sunday in Buffalo.

Could this be the 2025 version of sending Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins out for every coin toss, as Zac Taylor did for the entire five-game winning streak to end 2024.

Actually, the Bengals could pair both superstitions Sunday at Highmark Stadium, as the team is expected to have Burrow, Higgins and Chase available for the first time since Week 2.

The Bengals have worn the same uniform combination in back-to-back games in the postseason, and it was this exact one.

They wore it for their road wins at Tennessee and Kansas City in the 2021 playoffs, and in the 2022 season, they wore it for the snowy win at Buffalo the Divisional Round and the AFC Championship Game loss at Kansas City.

Prior to the new uniforms, the most recent instance of the team wearing the same uniform combination was in Weeks 5-6 of 2020 when they wore white jerseys, black pants, orange stripes and black socks in losses at Indianapolis and Baltimore.

This will be the 20th time overall the Bengals have worn the white-white-black-black combination since 2021, making it by far their most common.

And streakiest.

The Bengals currently have a four-game winning streak in the combination.

Before that there was a six-game losing streak.

And prior to that was a six-game winning streak.

The Bengals are 12-7 in white jerseys, white pants, black stripes and black socks since 2021. Here is the full list of games:

Week 13, 2025: Bengals 32, Ravens 12

Week 1, 2025: Bengals 17, Browns 16

Week 15, 2024: Bengals 37, Titans 27

Week 6, 2024: Bengals 17, Giants 7

Week 2, 2024: Chiefs 26, Bengals 25

Week 17, 2023: Chiefs 25, Bengals 17

Week 11, 2023: Ravens 34, Bengals 20

Week 4, 2023: Titans 27, Bengals 3

Week 1, 2023: Browns 24, Bengals 3

AFC CG, 2022: Chiefs 23, Bengals 20

AFC DIV, 2022: Bengals 27, Bills 10

Week 15, 2023: Bengals 34, Buccaneers 24

Week 12, 2022: Bengals 20, Titans 16

Week 6, 2022: Bengals 30, Saints 26

AFC CG, 2021: Bengals 23, Chiefs 20, OT

AFC DIV, 2021: Bengals 19, Titans 16

Week 8, 2021: Jets 34, Bengals 31

Week 6, 2021: Bengals 34, Lions 11

Week 3, 2021: Bengals 24, Steelers 10