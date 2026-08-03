Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Day 5 Recap: Good Behavior in Pads and High Praise for High Points

The first day in pads usually results in at least one skirmish or full-on fight, but that was not the case for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

Coming off their first off day of training camp, the players kept the practice business-like, with just an occasional overly zealous thud of a ball carrier.

Safeties Kyle Dugger and Russ Yeast each had a significant pop, while cornerback Brayln Lux teamed with Oren Books on a double shot against running back Tahj Brooks.

At one point during the red zone period, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left guard Dylan Fairchild were having words, but safety Bryan Cook jumped between them and forcefully walked Fairchild in the opposite direction.

Bryan Cook as peacemaker pic.twitter.com/Hu95OaeOXe — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 3, 2026

There were no live periods with tackling, so outside of the offensive and defensive linemen battling in the trenches, some of the most significant contact came from defensive players getting their hands on passes.

That’s because the pass rushers were in Joe Burrow and Joe Flacco’s face a lot.

“Oh, we love that. We definitely love that,” cornerback Dax Hill said. “If you have that, it makes it a lot easier for us. The quarterback only has a certain amount of time to get the ball out, so they've been doing a great job so far of applying pressure.”

Jordan Battle had passes defended against both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins – the latter on an assist from a tip by linebacker Barrett Carter – and had a run stop against Chase Brown in the end zone.

DJ Turner had a red-zone PBU against Chase, who was coming out of the backfield on a wheel route. Even defensive end Cedric Johnson got a PBU, batting down a screen pass. And Hill chopped the ball free of tight end Mike Gesicki’s grip on pass over the middle.

“I just made a good play,” Hill said. “I’m not sure if would have been incomplete or a fumble. I just wanted to make I got the ball out.”

Play of the Day

Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young, a fourth-round pick from Georgia, had his biggest splash play of camp when he high-pointed a pass from Joe Flacco along the sideline against Josh Newton.

“We got good leverage on the corner,” Young said. “We've been watching it on film and got the coverage we wanted and Flacco made a great throw. I just went up and got it. Just concentrate on the ball and bring it in.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster having that trust from Flacco to put it out there.”

Young would add another reception against tight coverage from Hill in the red zone that led to …

Quote of the Day

“That’s just the life I’ve chose.”

Bengals cornerback Dax Hill with a reference from “The Godfather” when asked about having great coverage on wide receiver Colbie Young only to have the rookie snare the ball for a reception.

“Sometimes they gotta get the ball. Sometimes we take the ball away,” Hill added. “Next time might be that. But it was a great catch, great ball.”

Roll Call

In addition to defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Physically Unable to Perform list), tight end Eric Kattus (Non-Football Injury list) and defensive end Shemar Stewart, rookie safety Isaiah Nwokobia (undisclosed) was not practicing.

An undrafted college free agent from SMU, Nwokobia was present, doing rehab work on the side field.

3 Up

Colbie Young

It was a strong day for the rookie, who is looking as though he could eventually challenge Andre Iosivas for the No. 3 receiver spot once he gets more comfortable with the playbook.

Boye Mafe

He wasn’t alone, but he was the most consistently impactful pass rusher on another strong day for the defense.

Even McPherson

He got a chance to kick against a token rush early in practice and went 6 for 6 on distances of 35, 40, 45, 48, 50 and 53.

3 Down

Joe Burrow

Yet another day when he didn’t look sharp, and this time he didn’t rally the way he did Saturday. Whether it’s shaking off rust or trying to find a comfort level with so much more under-center formations, Burrow has not looked like himself the last few practices.

Isaiah Nwokobia

The undrafted college free agent was though to have a shot to crack the 53-man roster at one of the team’s thinner position groups – safety. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined, but any time missed is a lot for someone in his position.

Erick All Jr.

Mafe got the better of him on a couple of plays that forced Burrow into either an inaccurate attempt or a decision to throw the ball away on purpose.

Up Next

The Bengals return to action Tuesday for another practice open to the public. Following Wednesday’s off day, there will be a Thursday practice for season ticket holders and waitlist members, followed by a Friday night practice open to the public.

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