Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Day 6 Review: Defense Cooks Again as Newcomer Nabs Pick 6 Against Joe Burrow

For the second day in a row, we saw new Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook demonstrating some subtle – but important – leadership in practice.

On Monday, Cook knifed between defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left guard Dylan Fairchild as they were jawing following a run play in the red zone. Cook forcefully walked Fairchild in the opposite direction to stop the disagreement from escalating.

Tuesday, he was encouraging cornerback DJ Turner II after a deep rep against wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Turner had tight coverage, but quarterback Joe Burrow placed the pass perfectly where only Chase could get it, but the ball bounced off his hands. Turner explained after practice what Cook was telling him after the play.

“It was a long practice. We were tired as hell, but you've got to get back to the huddle,” Turner said. “He was telling me to keep my wind. We were tired as hell, but you've got to get back to the huddle.”

On the next snap, Cook jumped in front of Mitch Tinsley to pick off Burrow and return it for a touchdown, putting an emphatic stamp on another defensive-dominated practice.

Bryan Cook pick 6 vs Burrow pic.twitter.com/gwIWkWSX0l — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 4, 2026

“I was just playing to my strength, my leverage on that situation, using quarters,” Cook said. “Burrow tried to throw a little dart, a little seam ball (and) I was able to break on it in time.”

It could have – should have – been Cook’s second interception of Burrow in the practice. During a 7-on-7 red zone drill, he dropped one that hit him in the hands.

“I was trying to make good on that,” Cook said. “They were jawing at me for a little bit, you know, ‘butterfingers,’ and all that stuff. I barely saw the ball in the first place. I said, ‘Yo, all that means is it’s gonna come back around.’”

And it did, on Burrow and Cook’s final play of the practice.

“He was atoning for a drop earlier in the red zone,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said, joining some of the offensive players with the razzing of Cook.

“He had a good break on the ball,” Golden added. “We had some pressure and made Joe move the pocket. And obviously that combination is going to be powerful. If we can make a guy move and get that kind of break, it’s gonna be great.”

(Other) Play of the Day

Joe Burrow took a deep shot for Tee Higgins early in practice, but cornerback DJ Ivey IV was there to bust up the slightly underthrown ball.

Aside from the play itself, it was notable that Ivey was in coverage on Higgins.

That’s because Dax Hill did not finish individual drills, which likely means the coaches currently view Ivey as CB3.

Later in the practice, Burrow and Higgins connected on a deep ball against Ivey. But it was an off-script play after Boye Mafe flushed Burrow from the pocket. Burrow continued to drift/roll to his right under he spotted Higgins streaking up the middle of the field.

Quote of the Day

“It’s Star Wars before the snap.”

Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden talking about all of the motion and other wrinkles the offensive has been throwing at the defense.

“When you have a veteran quarterback, a veteran offensive line, I mean the running backs are veterans, the tight ends, the wide receivers are veterans. You can do a lot of things pre-snap.

“That has probably been the biggest challenge is just pre-snap – alignment, communication, getting your assignment right and then ultimately playing with technique. So that's our challenge every day.”

Roll Call

Dax Hill was in a jersey with helmet but did not finish individual drills or take part in any team portions of the practice.

“We were just watching him from a health standpoint,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “He’s fine, though.”

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen rested on a vet day for the second time in six practices, while undrafted safety Isaiah Nwokobia (undisclosed) missed his second consecutive practice and was waived later in the day.

Defensive end Shemar Stewart (knee) remains out, and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Physically Unable to Perform) and tight end Josh Kattus (Non-Football Injury) remain on the rehab field.

3 Up

Dylan Fairchild

The second-year left guard won all his matchups in the offensive line vs. defensive line one-on-ones.

T.J. Slaton

He was in the backfield quick on a pair of passing plays in the first 11-on-11 session, the second of which might have a little too close to Burrow for anyone’s likings. But no harm, no foul.

Bralyn Lux

The musical chairs at cornerback continues, and Lux – a 2025 undrafted college free agent – got some reps at the nickel spot with the 1s. It’s mostly been Jalen Davis and Ja’Sir Taylor splitting those duties.

3 Down

Landon Robinson

The seventh-round pick from Navy is easy to root for with his personality and background, but his lack of size was a factor in a couple of one-on-one battles against Brian Parker and Jacob Bayer. He did bounce back for a win against Bayer.

Ke’Shawn Williams

Drops are going to happen for all receivers, but Williams had one go off his hands early in a routes-on-air drill. And to make matters worse, the ball skipped across the field and into the tall shrubs lining the fence that surrounds the practice fields, meaning Williams had to wade into the vegetation to look for the ball that got away from him.

Joe Burrow

Three interceptions in the span of five full-speed camp practices has to be a first. Burrow typically sits at his locker for a period of practice, reflecting on all of the good and bad. But that lasted longer than normal Tuesday, and the look on his face served as a warning to his teammates not to speak to him.

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