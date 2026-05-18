Cincinnati Bengals Welcome One of Joe Burrow's Favorite Music Artists to Offseason Workout

The Bengals welcomed Joe Burrow's favorite rapper to practice on Monday. Kid Cudi appeared at the facility after performing at the Riverbend Music Center over the weekend.

Burrow has noted multiple times throughout his career that Scott Mescudi is one of his favorite artists to listen to. The two friends met after practice and set up a dinner at Burrow's house.

“You guys want to come to the house and get dinner or something tonight?” Burrow asked in a clip released by the team.“Let’s do it,” Kid Cudi responded.

Burrow and Mescudi have known each other for years.

"I think it's the Midwestern, Ohio boy qualities, you know?" Cudi said to Taylor Rooks this decade about how the two grew a friendship. "Also, my fans and I have a connection through the music in a way that most artists don't have. ... Seeing Joe be awesome in his world and then know that my music is something that inspired him and helped him on the way to his journey is super humbling."

A Fan For Years

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates the overtime win of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow is a pretty private person and was reserved growing up. The artist helped him find expression through music.

"Cudi gave quiet Joe Burrow permission to express his emotions. To see sensitivity and empathy as manly things," Scott Burson told Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson in 2023. Burson helped write the book From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown.

Now, the Bengals star is dialed into bringing a Super Bowl to Cincinnati.

"I'm really excited about the moves we made this offseason," Burrow told Vanity Fair recently. "We need to get better, so it was exciting to see the initiative from everybody in the organization to realize that we're in this exciting stage. We're in our primes playing great football. Finding guys like Dexter and Bryan Cook ... to really solidify that defense so the young guys can also kind of rise up. We're really going to try to achieve what we want to achieve."

The rapper is rolling into the rest of "The Rebel Ragers Tour 2026" with guests Big Boi, A-Trak, and Chip Tha Ripper in Missouri on Tuesday night.

Check out the clip with Burrow below:

BFFs🫨



O encontro de Joe Burrow e Kid Cudi hoje!



Joe mencionou que queria ter ido no show de Kid Cudi (16/5, em Cincinnati) mas não conseguiu. E também se convidou pra um jantar na casa dele! 😂 pic.twitter.com/DP131vm6xx — Bengals Brasil (@CincyBengalsBR) May 18, 2026

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