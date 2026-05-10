Could Joe Burrow Reunite With Former Teammate After Recent Workout?

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains good friends with former LSU teammate Clyde Edwards-Heliare. The duo worked out together over the weekend at Elite Training Academy in Louisiana.

Both Burrow and Edwards-Helaire are part owners in the training academy.

"From LSU legends to ELITE owners 🤝Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire getting work in with a throwing session like old times at the facility they helped build," they wrote on their Instagram. "Staying ELITE throughout the offseason. 🔥🦞 Finished the day the Louisiana way with a crawfish boil afterwards."

Possible Reunion?

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrate Edwards-Helaire's touchdown run at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. LSU defeated Alabama 46-41. Jc Bamalsu 59 | Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Edwards-Helaire is a free agent. He was selected by the Chiefs with the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Kansas City, before signing with the Saints in free agency. After one season in New Orleans, he returned to the Chiefs.

Edwards-Helaire has only appeared in four NFL games over the past two seasons. Would the Bengals be open to bringing him in to compete for a roster spot?

It would be a low-risk addition. He clearly has a good rapport with Burrow. They remain good friends and business partners.

It's also worth noting that Edwards-Helaire is good friends with Ja'Marr Chase and was teammates with Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and safety Bryan Cook in Kansas City.

Edwards-Helaire would need to prove himself to make the roster. Chase Brown is clearly the lead back with Samaje Perine serving as a capable backup. Tahj Brooks is unproven going into his second season. Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton, Jamal Haynes and Kentrel Bullock are also on the depth chart.

Is it reasonable to think Edwards-Helaire could beat out the running backs in the back end of that room?

The Bengals could probably sign him to a league minimum contract and see if he has anything left in the tank.

Burrow had major praise for Edwards-Helaire during the pre-draft process, calling him LSU's best ath;ete.

“No question," Burrow told Dan Patrick at the time. "[He’s] Unreal. He’s going to play for 20 years [in the NFL]. Everyone looks at all my stats because we threw the ball so much, because we had great guys on the outside as well, but Clyde is a different beast.”

If Burrow thinks Edwards-Helaire can still play following their workout, then the Bengals should consider adding the former first round pick.

Check out photos and video of their workout below:

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