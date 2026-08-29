Cincinnati Scores Short Touchdown Against Eagles to Open End Zone Trips in Final 2026 Preseason Outing
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Bengals depth quarterback Sean Clifford got the Bengals into the end zone for the first time in Philadelphia on Friday night. Cincinnati is in full control of the final preseason game of 2026, 17-6, after Clifford led a 10-play scoring drive and capped it with a short strike to Ke'Shawn Williams.
The Cincinnati native audibled to a scoring look that got Williams a TD celebration in the preseason.
Check out the score below and the long drive log as well:
11-yd Touchdown Pass
8:40 - 3rd
(Shotgun) S.Clifford pass short left to K.Williams for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W. Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
3rd & 3 at PHI 11
(9:14 - 3rd) Official Timeout at 09:14.
Fumble Recovery (Own)
9:29 - 3rd
(Shotgun) K.Bullock up the middle to PHI 10 for 2 yards (A.Sam). FUMBLES (A.Sam), touched at PHI 10, recovered by CIN-B.Parker at PHI 11. CIN-J.Endries was injured during the play.
2nd & 4 at PHI 12
6-yd Run
10:13 - 3rd
(Shotgun) K.Bullock up the middle to PHI 12 for 6 yards (D.Blay).
1st & 10 at PHI 18
19-yd Pass
10:47 - 3rd
S.Clifford pass deep left to Cha.Jones ran ob at PHI 18 for 19 yards (A.Thomas).
1st & 10 at PHI 37
8-yd Run
11:23 - 3rd
(Shotgun) K.Bullock left guard to PHI 37 for 8 yards (K.Gushiken).
3rd & 3 at PHI 45
7-yd Run
11:59 - 3rd
(Shotgun) K.Bullock left guard to PHI 45 for 7 yards (K.Gushiken).
2nd & 10 at CIN 48
0-yd Pass
12:28 - 3rd
S.Clifford pass short left to K. Williams, pushed out of bounds at CIN 48 for no gain (S.Wade).
1st & 10 at CIN 48
17-yd Pass
13:05 - 3rd
(Shotgun) S.Clifford pass deep left to Cha.Jones to CIN 48 for 17 yards (A.Thomas).
3rd & 9 at CIN 31
Incompletion
13:10 - 3rd
(Shotgun) S.Clifford pass incomplete short right to Cha. Jones (S.Wade).
2nd & 9 at CIN 31
1-yd Run
13:46 - 3rd
K.Bullock left guard to CIN 31 for 1 yard (D.Lawson).
1st & 10 at CIN 30
Kickoff
13:53 - 3rd
J.Elliott kicks 62 yards from PHI 35 to CIN 3. G.Brightwell to CIN 30 for 27 yards (D.Lawson).
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Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.