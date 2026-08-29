Cincinnati Scores Short Touchdown Against Eagles to Open End Zone Trips in Final 2026 Preseason Outing

Bengals depth quarterback Sean Clifford got the Bengals into the end zone for the first time in Philadelphia on Friday night. Cincinnati is in full control of the final preseason game of 2026, 17-6, after Clifford led a 10-play scoring drive and capped it with a short strike to Ke'Shawn Williams.

The Cincinnati native audibled to a scoring look that got Williams a TD celebration in the preseason.

Check out the score below and the long drive log as well:

11-yd Touchdown Pass

8:40 - 3rd

(Shotgun) S.Clifford pass short left to K.Williams for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W. Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

3rd & 3 at PHI 11

(9:14 - 3rd) Official Timeout at 09:14.

Fumble Recovery (Own)

9:29 - 3rd

(Shotgun) K.Bullock up the middle to PHI 10 for 2 yards (A.Sam). FUMBLES (A.Sam), touched at PHI 10, recovered by CIN-B.Parker at PHI 11. CIN-J.Endries was injured during the play.

2nd & 4 at PHI 12

6-yd Run

10:13 - 3rd

(Shotgun) K.Bullock up the middle to PHI 12 for 6 yards (D.Blay).

1st & 10 at PHI 18

19-yd Pass

10:47 - 3rd

S.Clifford pass deep left to Cha.Jones ran ob at PHI 18 for 19 yards (A.Thomas).

1st & 10 at PHI 37

8-yd Run

11:23 - 3rd

(Shotgun) K.Bullock left guard to PHI 37 for 8 yards (K.Gushiken).

3rd & 3 at PHI 45

7-yd Run

11:59 - 3rd

(Shotgun) K.Bullock left guard to PHI 45 for 7 yards (K.Gushiken).

2nd & 10 at CIN 48

0-yd Pass

12:28 - 3rd

S.Clifford pass short left to K. Williams, pushed out of bounds at CIN 48 for no gain (S.Wade).

1st & 10 at CIN 48

17-yd Pass

13:05 - 3rd

(Shotgun) S.Clifford pass deep left to Cha.Jones to CIN 48 for 17 yards (A.Thomas).

3rd & 9 at CIN 31

Incompletion

13:10 - 3rd

(Shotgun) S.Clifford pass incomplete short right to Cha. Jones (S.Wade).

2nd & 9 at CIN 31

1-yd Run

13:46 - 3rd

K.Bullock left guard to CIN 31 for 1 yard (D.Lawson).

1st & 10 at CIN 30

Kickoff

13:53 - 3rd

J.Elliott kicks 62 yards from PHI 35 to CIN 3. G.Brightwell to CIN 30 for 27 yards (D.Lawson).

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