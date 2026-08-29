Kentrel Bullock Extends Bengals Preseason Lead Against Eagles With Short TD Run

The Bengals scored their second touchdown of the second half in Philadelphia via another long drive.

Kentrel Bullock scored on a short run to extend the lead to 23-13 and all but seal up a 3-0 preseason for the team.

Check out the run and 11-play drive log below:

6-yd Touchdown Run

5:59 - 4th

K.Bullock right end for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W. Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & Goal at PHI 6

4-yd Run

6:47 - 4th

K.Bullock left guard to PHI 6 for 4 yards (M.Pulley).

1st & Goal at PHI 10

5-yd Penalty

6:51 - 4th

(Shotgun) S.Clifford pass incomplete, short right to K.Pryor (A.Thomas).PENALTY on PHI-A.Thomas, Defensive Pass Interference, 5 yards, enforced at PHI 15 - No Play.

4th & 2 at PHI 15

Incompletion

6:58 - 4th

S.Clifford pass incomplete short left to D.Sample [Z.Wilson].

3rd & 2 at PHI 15

3-yd Run

7:43 - 4th

K.Bullock left guard to PHI 15 for 3 yards (I.Bolden).

2nd & 5 at PHI 18

5-yd Run

8:22 - 4th

K.Bullock left guard to PHI 18 for 5 yards (D.Blay; B.George).

1st & 10 at PHI 23

(8:22 - 4th) Timeout #1 by CIN at 08:22.

25-yd Run

9:05 - 4th

K.Bullock left guard ran ob at PHI 23 for 25 yards (M.Pulley).

1st & 10 at PHI 48

5-yd Penalty

9:20 - 4th

S.Clifford pass short left to J.Endries to PHI 47 for 6 yards (D.Lawson). FUMBLES (D.Lawson), RECOVERED by PHI-B.George at PHI 47.PENALTY on PHI-A.Thomas, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at CIN 47 - No Play.

1st & 10 at CIN 47

6-yd Pass

10:00 - 4th

(Shotgun) S.Clifford pass short right to K.Pryor to CIN 47 for 6 yards (A.Thomas).

3rd & 4 at CIN 41

2-yd Run

10:42 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Haynes right tackle to CIN 41 for 2 yards (Z.Wilson).

2nd & 6 at CIN 39

9-yd Run

11:24 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Haynes right guard to CIN 39 for 9 yards (A.Thomas; B.George).

1st & 15 at CIN 30

5-yd Penalty

11:24 - 4th

PENALTY on CIN-B.Parker, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at CIN 35 - No Play.

1st & 10 at CIN 35

15-yd Run

12:02 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Haynes up the middle to CIN 35 for 15 yards (M.Pulley).

2nd & 13 at CIN 20

10-yd Penalty

12:27 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Haynes left end to CIN 42 for 12 yards (B.George; M.Pulley).PENALTY on CIN-J.Kattus, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at CIN 30 - No Play.

2nd & 3 at CIN 30

7-yd Run

13:06 - 4th

J.Haynes left tackle to CIN 30 for 7 yards (D.Blay).

1st & 10 at CIN 23

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