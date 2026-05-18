Colbie Young Details 'Blessing' of Playing Behind Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

New Bengals rookie wide receiver Colbie Young had plenty of fun reactions to his first taste of NFL life. The fourth-round pick got his feet wet during the Bengals' rookie minicamp earlier this month and is ready to start competing for a role behind Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

The Georgia product looks at those two at the top as a big boost to the start of his career. They can take plenty of attention, while he gets one-on-one opportunities against secondaries.

"I think I got one of the blessings of a receiver, probably the best drafted situation, where you got two of the top guys, who they're going to get coverages that people got to focus on them and give me great opportunities for myself to win and have an amazing quarterback who can put it anywhere," Young said to the media.

Young checks into the Bengals at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds with a 26-catch, 358 receiving-yard stat line last season (one TD as well) at Georgia.

Trust is a huge factor during these early days.

Building Trust

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Colbie Young (WO46) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Just building that trust, learning the playbook inside and out, being able to be adjustable, move everywhere, play special teams, and just play winning football ... There's no doubt that, in my mind, that I'm a perfect fit for this team. I can be plugged in everywhere, and there's no liability in my mind," Young continued.

Young should compete with Andrei Iosivas, Mitchell Tinsley, and Charlie Jones for third wide receiver depth chart snaps.

"He’s a big-body guy," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor described after the 2026 NFL Draft. "I had the feeling we could use him in a lot of different ways, and we’re also able to move around the guys we have to play him inside or outside, (like) the way we use Ja’Marr (Chase). I think Colbie is just an outstanding complement.

"We’re fortunate to get him in the fourth round. As Pitch said, we obviously had a higher value on him than where we actually got him. I think he’s just a great target for Joe (Burrow) with a great catch radius. (We) can use him in a lot of different ways.”

Check out Young's first comments in the Queen City via CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia:

Colbie Young says he has “heart” and “drive to get better every day” with Joe Burrow as his QB. pic.twitter.com/i6QhBE8pAZ — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 8, 2026

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