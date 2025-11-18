Could Bengals' D Join Tiny List of Teams That Finished Last in Rushing Yards, Passing Yards and Points Allowed?
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals set one NFL record Sunday and tied two more in their 34-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
By giving up at least 27 points in their ninth consecutive game, the Bengals tied for the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers for the longest such streak in NFL history.
The Bengals also gave up 24 points in the second half, marking the sixth consecutive game they allowed at least 17 after halftime.
That streak ties the NFL single-season record shared by the 2012 Detroit Lions, 1997 Chicago Bears, 1980 Seattle Seahawks and1975 New York Jets.
And the record the Bengals secured all for themselves was allowing at least 14 points in the fourth quarter for a fifth consecutive game, breaking the mark of four shared by eight other teams, three of which did it prior to the Super Bowl era.
But there is another stat that could truly tell how awful the 2025 Bengals defense is.
Call the Trifecta of Terrible.
The Bengals currently are ranked last in average yards allowed per game (418.2), rushing yards allowed per game (160.9) and points allowed per game (33.4).
They are 31st in passing yards allowed per game (257.3).
In the Super Bowl era, no team has ever finished a season ranked last in passing yards allowed, rushing yards allowed and points allowed.
Only one team has finished last in both rushing yards allowed and passing yards allowed.
That was the 1997 Raiders, who went 4-12, and their head coach (Joe Bugel) and defensive coordinator (Fred Whittingham) were fired and never held those positions again for any NFL team.
It’s a remarkable of display of futility because no matter how bad a defense is, it rarely ranks last in both passing and rushing defense.
It’s really hard to be the worst at both.
But the Bengals are close to pulling it off, as they lead the No. 32-ranked Pittsburgh Steelers by just 4.4 passing yards game.
Here is a look at the last 10 teams that finished last in total yards allowed per game (and where they ranked in run defense and pass defense).
2024 – Panthers, 404.5 (Run 32, Pass 23)
2023 – Commanders, 388.9 (Run 27; Pass 32)
2022 – Lions, 392.4 (Run 29, Pass 30)
2021 – Jets, 397.6 (Run 29, Pass 30)
2020 – Lions, 419.8 (Run 28, Pass 30)
2019 – Cardinals, 402.0 (Run 24, Pass 31)
2018 – Bengals 413.6 (Run 29, Pass 32)
2017 – Buccaneers, 378.1 (Run 23, Pass 32)
2016 – 49ers, 406.4 (Run 32, Pass 14)
2015 – Giants, 420.3 (Run 24, Pass 32)
The 1997 Raiders also pulled off the trifecta. In addition to ranking last in rushing and passing yards allowed per game, they ranked 28th (out of 30) in points allowed, just .4 ahead of last place.
If the Bengals maintain their average of 418.2 yards allowed per game, it will rank fifth worst in the Super Bowl era behind the 2012 Saints (440.1), 1981 Colts (424.6), 2015 Giants (420.3) and 2020 Lions (419.8).
The 2018 Bengals are ninth (413.6).
And if the Bengals maintain their 33.4 points allowed per game, it will rank second to only the 1966 Giants (35.8).
The most allowed in Cincinnati franchise history is 28.8, set in 1999.
That was one of five seasons in which the Bengals finished last in the league in scoring defense.
The others:
2002 (28.5)
1998 (28.3)
1991 (27.2)
1979 (26.3)
The Bengals have finished last in passing defense three times:
2018 (275.9)
2006 (238.6, tied)
1991 (249.4)
And they have finished last in rushing defense just one
2019 (148.9)
So to finish last in all three in the same year would truly be something remarkable.