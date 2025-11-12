Crew Working Bengals vs. Steelers Game Coming Off Week Where It Called 22 Penalties
CINCINNATI – The officiating crew for Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game is coming off a contest in which it called 22 penalties for 161 yards.
Bill Vinovich and his crew worked the Thursday night game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, and the 22 accepted penalties upped the group’s season average to 14.4 per game, which ranks as the fifth most in the league.
One of the longest tenured officials in the league, Vinovich became a head referee in 2004, although he took a five-season hiatus from 2007-11.
He’s earned playoff assignments every year since he returned, including three Super Bowls.
Vinovich has worked 18 Bengals games, including the 2021 AFC Championship Game victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Including that game, three of the last four Cincinnati contests Vinovich has worked have gone to overtime.
Overall, the Bengals are 8-10 with Vinovich on the call.
The Steelers are 12-6 with Vinovich.
This will be Vinovich’s fifth Bengals-Steelers game.
The most recent Bengals game he worked was in Week 5 last year, a 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Here is the full list of Cincinnati games with Vinovich as the head referee:
Week 5, 2024: Ravens 41, Bengals 38 (OT)
Bengals four penalties for 34 yards; 5-21
Week 14, 2023: Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT)
Bengals 3-25; Vikings 4-22
Week 8, 2022: Browns 32, Bengals 13
Bengals 2-6; Browns 6-56
AFC CG 2021: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT)
Chiefs 2-11; Bengals 4-30
Week 18, 2021: Browns 21, Bengals 16
Bengals 4-32; Browns 4-46
Week 12, 2021: Bengals 41, Steelers 10
Bengals 3-18; Steelers 4-30
Week 5, 2021: Packers 25, Bengals 22 (OT)
Bengals 2-21; Packers 2-10
Week 4, 2019: Steelers 27, Bengals 3
Bengals 8-60; Steelers 4-37
Week 7, 2018: Chiefs 45, Bengals 10
Bengals 8-58; Chiefs 8-49
Week 7, 2017: Steelers 29, Bengals 14
Steelers 1-5; Bengals 5-54
Week 15, 2016: Steelers 24, Bengals 20
Bengals 8-86; Steelers 7-104
Week 4, 2016: Bengals 22, Dolphins 7
Bengals 6-40; Dolphins 7-68
Week 16, 2014: Bengals 37, Broncos 28
Bengals 7-45; Broncos 6-72
Week 2, 2014: Bengals 24, Falcons 10
Bengals 7-55; Falcons 7-56
Week 14, 2012: Cowboys 20, Bengals 19
Bengals 8-70; Cowboys 6-49
Week 4, 2006: Patriots 38, Bengals 13
Bengals 9-74; Patriots 7-61
Week 8, 2005: Bengals 21, Packers 14
Bengals 3-58; Packers 7-29
Week 9, 2004: Bengals 26, Cowboys 3
Bengals 4-20; Cowboys 7-46
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI