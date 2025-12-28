Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Sets NFL Record in First Five Seasons

CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase scored two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's game against the Cardinals and made NFL history in the process.

Chase is now the first player in NFL history with at least 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions in each of his first five seasons.

Chase hadn't scored a touchdown since Week 7 entering Sunday's game.

"I think my biggest thing on this list is just to score another touchdown," Chase said this week. "I don't think I've been overdue since like, Week Seven. So my biggest thing is just trying to get an end zone, find the end zone. "As much as the accolades are something I want. I'm not really worried about it anymore and stuff like that. I work my ass off to put in all the stats I can during the time that I need to."

The Bengals selected Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, he's been the best wide receiver in the NFL. He has 114 catches for 1,303 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The Bengals have had a disappointing season, but Chase continues to be a bright spot for Cincinnati. He signed a four-year contract extension worth $161 million this offseason. The deal came after Chase became the fifth player since the merger to win the NFL's triple crown. He led the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).

Watch Chase's first touchdown catch on Sunday here. Watch his second touchdown catch here.

Ja'Marr Chase is now the first player in NFL history with at least 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions in each of his first five seasons. pic.twitter.com/9pDo5LQShg — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 28, 2025

