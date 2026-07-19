Dalton Risner Hammers Home Major Reason For Bengals Return Outside of Football

Dalton Risner has made a home out of Cincinnati in a few ways over the past year, and none is arguably more important than how well the town has embraced his wife, Whitney.

Risner spoke about that factor with Local 12's Yanni Tragellis ahead of training camp.

"This might not be the case for all men in the NFL, man, but that was a huge part of why I came back here," Risner said. "Whitney really wanted to be here. Whitney was embraced. People support her business, support who she is. She's met a lot of great women here in Cincinnati, and men, and people who support her in our relationship.

"So that's my best friend. I'm different from most people in that, like, if my wife's not happy, I'm not going to be happy. We can't go out in public without getting a few Who-Deys. And honestly, let's be real, honest, and candid. 90% of the time, people recognize her from social media, and they have no clue who I am, so I think it's great, man. She deserves to be the star of the show. I love her so much, and she probably doesn't get enough credit. So appreciate you asking."

Grateful & Hungry

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (66) looks to block Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Risner played some of his best football ever last season after getting through the whirlwind of signing with Cincinnati a week before the season started.

He settled into a nice role at right guard and played 767 snaps total last season, his most since 2023 (745 snaps). It amounted to a career-best 69.4 Pro Football Focus grade, with four 70-plus game grades in the final seven games of the season.

The 31-year-old signed back with the Bengals quickly this past spring.

"I'm so rich with life," Risner noted. "The money and the fame-it comes and goes. It doesn't matter. I've been around guys with over 100 million dollars in their bank account, and they're not very happy. So why I say I couldn't imagine where I'm at today is because of the life I have at home, the type of man that I've grown to be, my relationship with Jesus, the circle of people I have around me, the amount I've been able to accomplish—not just in my football career, but in my career as being a husband and as a friend in all these areas.

"I think it's important because I think a lot of people see a professional athlete going into year eight thinking that I've always had it made and my life is perfect, and that's not the case."

A solid head on those shoulders, ready to take some heads off across the line of scrimmage.

Risner gets to go through his first Bengals training camp starting in less than two weeks.

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