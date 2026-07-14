Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Into Madden 99 Club, Two Other Bengals Earn Top-100 Ratings
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The Madden 27 ratings are getting ready to roll out over the next few weeks, and the top 100 players in the game have already surfaced.
Cincinnati landed three players among the top-100 rated names on the list, including Ja'Marr Chase as a member of the 99 club for a cool distinction in his career.
Joe Burrow (97 overall) and Dexter Lawrence II (93 overall) also got on the top-100 board. Tee Higgins did not achieve a 90 overall rating but will likely be in the top 150 ratings when they are fully released.
Check out the rest of the top 100 below in order, with the top 50 in bold:
Myles Garrett 99 || CeeDee Lamb 93
Josh Allen 99 || Andrew Thomas 93
Matthew Stafford 99 || Antoine Winfield Jr 93
Ja'Marr Chase 99 || Aidan Hutchinson 93
Trey McBride 99 || Danielle Hunter 92
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 99 || Saquon Barkley 92
Micah Parsons 98 || Drake Maye 92
Penei Sewell 98 || Quinnen Williams 92
Jahmyr Gibbs 98 || Xavier McKinney 92
Puka Nacua 98 || Zack Baun 92
Christian Gonzalez 98 || Rashawn Slater 92
Lane Johnson 97 || DeVonta Smith 92
Christian McCaffrey 97 || Drake London 92
Fred Warner 97 || Kyle Hamilton 92
Maxx Crosby 97 || Derek Stingley Jr 92
Joe Burrow 97 || Travis Kelce 91
Patrick Surtain 97 || Mike Evans 91
Trent Williams 96 || Kolton Miller 91
Garett Bolles 96 || Jordan Mailata 91
George Kittle 96 || DeForest Buckner 91
Joe Thuney 96 || Dak Prescott 91
Jonathan Taylor 96 || Terry McLaurin 91
Derrick Brown 96 || Josh Jacobs 91
Cameron Heyward 95 || Trey Smith 91
Jeffery Simmons 95 || Nik Bonitto 91
Tristan Wirfs 95 || Kerby Joseph 91
Creed Humphrey 95 || Devon Witherspoon 91
Amon-Ra St. Brown 95 || Brian Branch 91
Quinn Meinerz 95 || Davante Adams 90
Bijan Robinson 95 || Demario Davis 90
Will Anderson Jr, 95 || Budda Baker 90
Quenton Nelson 94 || Trey Hendrickson 90
Vita Vea 94 || Mark Andrews 90
Lamar Jackson 94 || Caleb Williams 90
Jessie Bates III 94 || Jalen Ramsey 90
Laremy Tunsil 94 || Nnamdi Madubuike 90
Chris Jones 94 || Jaylon Johnson 90
Nick Bosa 94 || Justin Herbert 90
Justin Jefferson 94 || Kevin Dotson 90
James Cook 94 || Aaron Brewer 90
Trent McDuffie 94 || Christian Darrisaw 90
T.J. Watt 93 || Nico Collins 90
Patrick Mahomes 93 || Sauce Gardner 90
Derwin James Jr 93 || Kenneth Walker 90
Roquan Smith 93 || Bobby Wagner 89
Denzel Ward 93 || Jake Matthews 89
Brock Bowers 93 || Minkah Fitzpatrick 89
Derrick Henry 93 || Dallas Goedert 89
Chris Lindstrom 93 || Cooper DeJean 89
Dexter Lawrence 93 || Quinyon Mitchell 89
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Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.