Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Into Madden 99 Club, Two Other Bengals Earn Top-100 Ratings

The Madden 27 ratings are getting ready to roll out over the next few weeks, and the top 100 players in the game have already surfaced.

Cincinnati landed three players among the top-100 rated names on the list, including Ja'Marr Chase as a member of the 99 club for a cool distinction in his career.

Joe Burrow (97 overall) and Dexter Lawrence II (93 overall) also got on the top-100 board. Tee Higgins did not achieve a 90 overall rating but will likely be in the top 150 ratings when they are fully released.

Check out the rest of the top 100 below in order, with the top 50 in bold:

Myles Garrett 99 || CeeDee Lamb 93

Josh Allen 99 || Andrew Thomas 93

Matthew Stafford 99 || Antoine Winfield Jr 93

Ja'Marr Chase 99 || Aidan Hutchinson 93

Trey McBride 99 || Danielle Hunter 92

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 99 || Saquon Barkley 92

Micah Parsons 98 || Drake Maye 92

Penei Sewell 98 || Quinnen Williams 92

Jahmyr Gibbs 98 || Xavier McKinney 92

Puka Nacua 98 || Zack Baun 92

Christian Gonzalez 98 || Rashawn Slater 92

Lane Johnson 97 || DeVonta Smith 92

Christian McCaffrey 97 || Drake London 92

Fred Warner 97 || Kyle Hamilton 92

Maxx Crosby 97 || Derek Stingley Jr 92

Joe Burrow 97 || Travis Kelce 91

Patrick Surtain 97 || Mike Evans 91

Trent Williams 96 || Kolton Miller 91

Garett Bolles 96 || Jordan Mailata 91

George Kittle 96 || DeForest Buckner 91

Joe Thuney 96 || Dak Prescott 91

Jonathan Taylor 96 || Terry McLaurin 91

Derrick Brown 96 || Josh Jacobs 91

Cameron Heyward 95 || Trey Smith 91

Jeffery Simmons 95 || Nik Bonitto 91

Tristan Wirfs 95 || Kerby Joseph 91

Creed Humphrey 95 || Devon Witherspoon 91

Amon-Ra St. Brown 95 || Brian Branch 91

Quinn Meinerz 95 || Davante Adams 90

Bijan Robinson 95 || Demario Davis 90

Will Anderson Jr, 95 || Budda Baker 90

Quenton Nelson 94 || Trey Hendrickson 90

Vita Vea 94 || Mark Andrews 90

Lamar Jackson 94 || Caleb Williams 90

Jessie Bates III 94 || Jalen Ramsey 90

Laremy Tunsil 94 || Nnamdi Madubuike 90

Chris Jones 94 || Jaylon Johnson 90

Nick Bosa 94 || Justin Herbert 90

Justin Jefferson 94 || Kevin Dotson 90

James Cook 94 || Aaron Brewer 90

Trent McDuffie 94 || Christian Darrisaw 90

T.J. Watt 93 || Nico Collins 90

Patrick Mahomes 93 || Sauce Gardner 90

Derwin James Jr 93 || Kenneth Walker 90

Roquan Smith 93 || Bobby Wagner 89

Denzel Ward 93 || Jake Matthews 89

Brock Bowers 93 || Minkah Fitzpatrick 89

Derrick Henry 93 || Dallas Goedert 89

Chris Lindstrom 93 || Cooper DeJean 89

Dexter Lawrence 93 || Quinyon Mitchell 89

Madden 27 Top 100 Players By OVR (Current) pic.twitter.com/7Vm45RDwCX — MUTLeaks (@MUTLeaksXXVII) July 12, 2026

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