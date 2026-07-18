Sports Illustrated's NFL team continued rolling out its top 10 positional rankings this week, and they have Dexter Lawrence slotted a little higher up the defensive tackle hierarchy than voices inside the NFL.

Lawrence checked in at No. 4 overall on this list, while NFL executives, scouts, and coaches ranked him seventh on ESPN's ranking last week.

Plenty Of Respect

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) fumbles the ball late in the fourth quarter as New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) defend at MetLife Stadium. The ball went out of bounds. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Lawrence is coming off a down season by his standards, recording just half a sack in 2025 as he returned from an injury, but remains a top-10 defensive tackle in the NFL," the article noted. "Lawrence had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024, as he recorded nine sacks and made his third consecutive Pro Bowl. He was previously a two-time second-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2023.

"This offseason, the Giants traded Lawrence to the Bengals. Lawrence still ranked top-20 in pass-rush win rate in 2025, but will look to rebound in Cincinnati and help the Bengals’ defense rise from the bottom of the rankings and make the playoffs.

It's hard to put him higher after that down season, as Lawrence only trailed Jeffery Simmons, Jalen Carter, and Quinnen Williams in the ranking.

Simmons's is a tough case for anyone to beat out entering the 2026 season.

"The 2025 season might have been a down year for the Titans, but it certainly wasn’t for Simmons, who earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career," the article noted. "Simmons was phenomenal in ’25. Simmons ranked first among defensive tackles in sacks, pressures, pressures against double teams, and turnovers caused by pressures. He finished second among defensive tackles in pass-rush win rate, trailing only Chris Jones.

"To put it simply, Simmons was dominant rushing the passer in 2025. Accordingly, the Titans have recently signed him to a three-year extension that makes him the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league. Simmons will look to build off his career year in his first season in Robert Saleh’s defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Simmons notched a whopping 64 quarterback pressures last season and 12 sacks to Lawrence's 34 total pressures (26th among DTs with at least 500 snaps).

Cincinnati doesn't need the big fella to be in the 60s on that front like Simmons, but a return to 40-50 pressures and multiple sacks would be right in line with his consistent healthy production and a massive boost for the Bengals.

He'll have plenty of chances to prove this ranking right across the fall.

Check out the full ranking from Sports Illustrated here.

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