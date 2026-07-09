Dexter Lawrence Trade Re-Graded As 2026 NFL Offseason Winds Down

The dust has largely settled on big trades ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cincinnati was involved in one of them, and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton decided to regrade the huge Dexter Lawrence deal that sent the Bengals' 2026 first-round pick to the Giants in return for the big man.

Strong Grades

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He gave the deal a "B+" for the Bengals and an "A" For the Giants after they landed two potential premier talents in the top 10 by taking Ohio State Safety Caleb Downs and Miami (FL) offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

"The Cincinnati Bengals aren't usually an aggressive team on the trade market, though they may be feeling the urgency to maximize their winning opportunities with rumors swirling around quarterback Joe Burrow," Moton wrote. "ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the Bengals traded a top-10 pick for Lawrence, an established three-time Pro Bowl veteran, to keep Burrow happy ahead of a 'critical season.' Regardless of the reason behind the transaction, the Bengals should be more resistant against the run with Lawrence on the interior. Last season, they gave up the most rushing yards and needed to bulk up on the defensive front. On the other hand, it's noteworthy that Cincinnati gave up premium draft capital for a player coming off a down year compared to recent seasons. Perhaps Lawrence needed a change of scenery. Per Schefter, the star defensive tackle had been trying to get a new deal over the last two years.

"Lawrence will line up alongside fellow Bengals newcomer Jonathan Allen within a revamped unit. Cincinnati could improve from worst to top 10 in run defense with those two additions. The New York Giants used the Bengals' pick to select offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. Before the draft, head coach John Harbaugh said the offensive line was 'a work in progress.' So, it's no surprise that Big Blue addressed that unit with one of its first-round picks. In college, at Miami, Mauigoa lined up primarily at right tackle, but he'll transition inside to guard in New York. Quarterback Jaxson Dart expects the Giants to be a run-first team, and Mauigoa can help them establish that identity.

Cincinnati gave up the chance to develop a potential talent that could be as good as Lawrence to get the sure thing. All signs point to that being a great decision so far.

They immediately re-worked Lawrence's contract to something more to his liking, and he's responded by being as strong a leader as the front office could ask for from a new player in the locker room.

Lawrence had a nice relationship bridge in there with his longtime friend B.J. Hill, and it's helped make things seem pretty seamless in his transition from the Big Apple to the Queen City.

Check out the full piece from Moton here.

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