'Dream Come True' - Colbie Young Knocks Out Opening Game Jitters as Rookie Climb Continues

Colbie Young got the first-game jitters out of the way on Thursday night.

Cincinnati's fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is trying to carve out a role in the Bengals' offense and ended up as one of the team's leading receivers on Thursday night.

The Georgia product had a drop in the rain, but reeled in two of his four targets for 28 yards to spark his 2026 preseason.

He spoke with the media after that 16-14 win over Detroit about the debut and what's next.

"Felt great to be out there," Young noted. "It's a dream come true to be out there with the guys. Show off that work that we put in over the past three weeks. It's amazing to put it against another team and see how you feel against another opponent."

The Bengals' three-headed passing hierarchy of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Andrei Iosivas is still pretty locked in as of this writing, but strong competition from Young and Dohnte Meyers can only help that whole room reach its maximum potential.

Young had to wait a bit for the starters to get their reps, but then it was his time to work.

"Yeah, I mean those first couple drives when Ja'Marr and Tee was out there for a while. Got to enjoy it for a little bit, but as you said, there were a couple plays where I had snaps with Joe (Burrow), so it was short-lived and ready to make plays," Young said before discussing the newsworthy offseason throwing session Meyers had to drive seven-plus hours to attend. "I mean, whenever Joe gives you that call to work. I mean, I'm always down to throw with Joe. So just the opportunity that he wants to get better, and he wants us there. So I just love that he looks out for us and he wants us to get better."

When QB1 calls, you answer.

Check out the full comments from Young at the bottom of this article.

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