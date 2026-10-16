Erick All Jr. Explains Why Bengals Would Much Rather Be Playing During Week 6 Bye

Erick All would much rather be working this week.

The Bengals tight end appeared on First Word With James Rapien Wednesday morning and said he and many of his teammates wanted to keep the games rolling instead of taking their early bye-week break.

The roster won in Miami 31-24 this past Sunday, but it left a bad taste in their mouths.

"I felt like that wasn't our best game, and I feel like I'm just not the only one that feels like this, and a lot of guys are ready to go out there and put some explosive plays on film," All said on the show.

All was Cincinnati's second-leading receiver in the game behind Ja'Marr Chase. He caught all three of his targets for 25 yards, but did have a fumble that Cincinnati ended up recovering. That's weighed on the young pass catcher, and he gets a chance to keep responding next Sunday against the Ravens.

He's coming off a season-high 33 snaps as well, showing how well he rehabbed from major knee surgeries over the past few years.

"I had a lot of support, man. I had a lot of support, obviously my family and with the Bengals," All said about working back to full health. "One thing that I love about being here, man, is the training staff is top-notch. Like those guys really helped me out a lot mentally. Well, pretty much 100% physically because they were getting me back healthy. But those guys are really, really good at what they do.

"Matt Summers, the head trainer, does a great job with making sure you're on top of things. When you're recovering for that long you can kind of get lenient on things, but he makes sure that you're locked in and you're keeping your eye on the main prize, and that's really all you can ask for."

Check out the full chat with All below as Cincinnati continues its in-season break during the 2026 campaign:

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