Ja'Marr Chase was all smiles after munching on his Thanksgiving offerings on Thursday. He and the Bengals are getting ready for an expected win as 10-point betting favorites over the Saints on Sunday.

Unfortunately for the Bengals' passing attack, Cincinnati is expected to get doused with over a half inch of rain in a precipitation window lasting the entire game.

Chase and the offense know they have to be ready to play better in the elements after really struggling in a rain-filled first half against Washington.

"That's the biggest thing, especially when it's wet. The balls are gonna be a little more slippery, so a lot of fighting for extra yards with everybody is probably not the best scenario," Chase said about the rain and a potential advantage. "I mean, it could be an advantage. I think while they're still wet, they're not catching the football. You know what I'm saying? So it all depends."

Chase respects the Saints' defense as they bring in strong play from the past month. Since Week 6, New Orleans ranks 13th in EPA/play allowed and eighth in success rate.

They are not letting teams move the ball very consistently down the field.

"They play a good bit of man. You know what I'm saying? They play some zone too, but they play a good bit of man," Chase said. "They cornerbacks are pretty, uh, feisty, pretty decent. You know what I'm saying. We played against one in Cleveland. No, I know one of the safeties, so they're a well-rounded team."

Cincinnati is roughly a 10-point betting favorite in this game depending on what sportsbook one looks at. They essentially have to win out to have a realistic shot at capturing the AFC's top seed. Just taking things week to week and focusing on at least getting one home game via an AFC North title is imperative the rest of the way.

Chae went from 230 yards to 31 against Washington and will try to start another 140-plus yard receiving game streak in the elements on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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