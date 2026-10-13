Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Gets 'People's Elbow' Fines Wiped Out on NFL Appeal

Ja'Marr Chase got a win in his celebration battle with the NFL. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted on X Wednesday afternoon that Chase won his appeals for fines the NFL handed down to him and Tee Higgins for their "people's elbow" celebrations during the Week 2 win against the Texans.

There is no word on whether Higgins had all of his fines rescinded. Each fine was $14,926. The NFL fined Higgins four times and Chase twice from that one game. The two players were fined $89,556 for the arm signage.

"Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase won appeals of fines for his 'people’s elbow' celebration, as two fines of $14,926 were rescinded from the #Texans game," Rapoport posted on X. "From the appeals office letter, 'On appeal, Mr. Chase … further contended that even if he committed the violation, his fine should be reduced because he received no warning that this was not allowed. He added that this is a new celebration with his teammate and that it is not offensive. Mr. Chase finally stated that the NFL is assuming the worst of him and his teammate without discussing with the NFLPA.'"

A bunch of these fines from an oddly-heavy Week 2 got rescinded this week, and Chase is the latest to get his money back.

He revealed the fines to the media when they came down and implored the NFLPA to help its stars.

"I don't know. I'm trying to figure out because that's not what it is," Chase told the media about getting the league's perspective on what they think the gesture is. "This is literally like a wrestling move. You know what I'm saying? So I don't know. Maybe I should stop. I don't know. Maybe I could do it like this (he did a tweaked version of the move at the podium). Keep doing it. I don't know, man. I don't know. It was something different for us, something we try to be unique with. Just stopping the fun. So it is what it is."

The league clearly changed its tune on what the "people's elbows" meant, and Chase at least got his bread back.

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