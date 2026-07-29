Zac Taylor Highlights Joe Burrow's Adaptability as Bengals Roll Into Training Camp

Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are officially kicking off training camp today as the 2026 regular season barrels closer for the NFL.

The Bengals are ripping through four consecutive practices to start the week as they hit the ground running after a shortened Minicamp in June.

Very Healthy & Hungry

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor takes questions from the press during the annual season kickoff media day event at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The team is largely healthy overall as they slowly work B.J. Hill back into normal action after an offseason ankle procedure. The defensive line will be a position group that sees some rest days here and there throughout camp. Cincinnati is wearing helmets only in the first week and then putting the pads on Monday morning.

"D-line is going to be the one that stands out. I won't get into what the days are and who it is, but I think you'll see some D-linemen that follow that process," Taylor noted about the rest days.

Taylor is thrilled with how his team has arrived at training camp as the great vibes around Cincinnati continue. It's all in preparation for his eighth NFL season leading this franchise.

Everything is set up for the Bengals to pursue their best NFL season since joining the league in 1968. They have massive continuity, one of the easiest schedules in the NFL no matter what metric you use, and a top-five quarterback in the middle of his prime years.

Speaking of Joe Burrow, Taylor drove home how adaptable he's been with scheme changes and suggestions during each season of his career.

"Not too much. More tweaks. I think that's the biggest thing," Taylor said about Burrow's input. "Then you say ideas and things (back and forth), it's more just the part of the process that he's really good at: instead of having this backside route be this. Let's do this. I can finish my progression a little better if he's over here. Maybe after repping a play, he's got some real thoughts on that. So that comes up more game week, not training camp. But there are certainly times when he'll text me during the week. 'Hey, watch the tape. Here are two ideas I got. Does it fit with what we're doing?'"

Fans aplenty are descending onto the Paycor Stadium practice fields to watch Cincinnati in its morning practices across the next few days.

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