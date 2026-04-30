Bengals Called 'Super Bowl Long Shot' After Impressive Offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals went to the Super Bowl a few years ago and came up just short of winning it all. Since then, they have struggled with injuries and a bad defense, which has caused them to stay far away from the coveted trophy.

But now, after a huge offseason, they have a real chance to win it all again.

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently listed the Bengals as one of his favorite long shots to win the Super Bowl this season, as their betting odds to do so are over +2000 at the current moment.

Bengals Could Be Dark Horse For The Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) reacts after the Bengals are forced to punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Cincinnati already has the bones of a Super Bowl contender, with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins headlining the offense. They slip just under our guidelines, however, because that pesky defense -- coupled with poor injury luck -- has kept them from reaching their full potential in the Burrow era," Sullivan wrote. "When you factor in Day 2 draft additions like Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell and Washington cornerback Tacario Davis, Cincinnati has effectively overhauled that side of the ball.

"And if 2025 first-round edge rusher Shemar Stewart takes a step forward in his sophomore season, they'll really be cooking with gas."

The Bengals have made plenty of additions. Plus, they're healthy heading into the spring. Obviously, the season is always going to hinge on the health of Burrow. While backup quarterback Joe Flacco should be able to help keep them competitive if Burrow is out for a short time, it's unlikely Flacco could lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl.

Why Bengals Could Win The Super Bowl

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Assuming Burrow is healthy, the Bengals have a real chance to win the Super Bowl.

The Bengals only need a league-average defense to be able to compete for the Super Bowl. They've had one of the worst defenses in the league for years.

But with additions like Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, Kyle Dugger, Howell, and Davis on defense, the Bengals look to have a league-average unit at the very least.

These pieces still need to come together and work on the football field, but the upgrades are substantial in Cincinnati. They could surprise a lot of people with a Super Bowl run.

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