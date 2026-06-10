Former NFL Star Reveals Weight Off Of Joe Burrow's Shoulders

Most of the NFL thought that the blockbuster move of the offseason would undoubtedly be when Dexter Lawrence II was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals from the New York Giants in mid-April.

Little did the NFL know that in just a few months, the AFC North would be involved in another massive trade. This time, it was Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns leaving Ohio to join the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. A trade that created a sigh of relief across the division.

Through his illustrious nine seasons in the NFL, Garrett has established himself as one of the best to ever do it on the defensive side of the ball. Garrett has been nominated to five AP First Team All-Pros and two AP Second Teams, while also snagging two AP Defensive Player of the Year awards and seven Pro Bowl nominations, including a current streak of six straight.

Through 134 games, Garrett has notched 412 combined tackles, 149 tackles for loss and a staggering 125.5 sacks. Garrett’s last season with the Browns was his most historic as he broke the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks. Coincidentally, his last-ever sack as a Brown was against the Bengals and Joe Burrow. Garrett finished the season with a 92.7 overall PFF Grade, topping every other rusher in the league last season

Against Cincinnati, the Texas A&M product has totaled 16 sacks, making the Bengals his favorite opponent, as Garrett has more sacks against them than any other organization in his career.

Alex Smith Speaks On Garrett's Danger

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates as he comes back on the field in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this month, on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Eisen hosted three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith, where the pair discussed what it is like to go against a player of Garrett's ilk.

“As a quarterback, you try to focus your attention downfield. Even when you just get up, walk up to the line of scrimmage, this is a mountain of a man that you know is just hunting you every single play,” quoted Smith.

Garrett has been awarded with 13 sacks against Burrow more than he's posted against any other QB in the NFL.

“And like it or not, that sits in the back of your head, Rich. It just sits there, and so I'm sure Joe Burrow slept much better last night and going forward.”

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