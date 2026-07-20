Analyst Believes Joe Burrow Ranked 'Too High' on Latest Top 10 List

Joe Burrow has remained in good standing with coaches, scouts, and executives across the NFL, and for good reason. Burrow has consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in the league when on the field because of his ability to flip games against opponents with his presence as a pocket passer.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirmed this feeling among NFL executives after publishing his latest top 10 quarterback rankings from coaches and executives across the league, with Burrow ranking fourth overall below only Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Matthew Stafford.

Not everybody is thrilled about where Burrow landed on Fowler's list, as former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck let it be known during an appearance on NFL Live Burrow is ranked way too high, citing Burrow's inability to stay healthy during his six-year career.

"I think Joe Burrow is way too high" Hasselbeck said, "He's been in the league six years, he's started every game in the regular season just three times, that's half."

Hasselbeck Compares Burrow To Jared Goff

Joe Burrow post-game press conference, Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While elaborating on the surprise of Burrow being ranked among the most elite quarterbacks in the league, Hasselbeck indicated that Burrow is more closely comparable to Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions who ranked ninth on Fowler's top 10 list, even suggesting that Goff has accomplished much more as a passer recently than Burrow.

"For a little context, Jared Goff is all the way at nine. Over the last four years, Jared Goff is averaging over 4,500 yards passing and over 30 touchdowns a season" Hasselbeck said, "Burrow has thrown for over 4,500 yards in a season just twice, he's thrown over 30 touchdowns just three times."

Hasselbeck also suggested that when Burrow is healthy he is among the best in the league. He stated that Burrow must get to the point where he is consistently available, comparing Burrow's start to his career to Stafford's time with the Lions.

"Look when Burrow is on, he's on, he has the comment of 'the window is my entire career', and he's probably right about that" Hasselbeck said in terms of Burrow's ability as a player when healthy, "But you have to get to the point where you're available.

"Matthew Stafford probably had a start to his career like this in Detroit, but to me I don't think you can have him inside the top-five when its a 50-50 proposition whether or not he's gonna start every game for you that season."

Burrow has consistently missed time outside of his control due to injuries.

That does not negate the impact Burrow has when he is on the field however, as we saw last season even with the resurgence Joe Flacco brought to the Bengals offense.

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