Bengals Secondary Takes Another Hit as Veteran Won't Return After Suffering Injury vs Patriots
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Marco Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Patriots and won't return.
Wilson, 26, had three tackles in three games entering Sunday's contest with New England.
Cincinnati is already without Cam Taylor-Britt. The veteran cornerback suffered a possible season-ending foot injury in Week 11 against the Steelers.
Wilson is one of six cornerbacks active for the Bengals on Sunday. They elevated Jalen Davis from the practice squad. DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, DJ Ivey and Josh Newton are also active.
Wilson suffered the injury on the Patriots first drive of the game and was quickly ruled out. Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it seems.
Searching for a Win
The Bengals are 3-7 on the season. They've lost three-straight games. Head coach Zac Taylor is aware of the frustration fans are feeling.
"No one puts more pressure on us than I do on myself to get it right," Taylor said this week. "I'm not oblivious to frustration, and I know what our record is, and so that would lead to that, and I don't blame anybody for feeling that way. It's our job as an NFL team to go find ways and create energy and joy in this fan base and organization, in our locker room, coaching staff. Winning helps everybody do their job the next day, the next week. And I want nothing more than that, and I know if we can string together some wins, we'll start to build some optimism, but first we've got to show a step in the right direction doing that. Until we do that, I understand how difficult it is."
The Bengals play the Ravens on Thursday on a short week. It's reasonable to expect Wilson to miss that game since he was ruled out so quickly on Sunday.
Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI
Join the 114,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page
Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast