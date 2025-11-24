Bengals Star Kicker Having Record-Breaking Season Despite Team's Ineptitude
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are big-time losers this season, but Evan McPherson has bounced back to be a winner. The elite kicker has returned to form in a huge way this season, cemented by his Bengals-record 63-yard field goal in today's 26-20 loss to New England.
McPherson has only missed three field goals all season, every one from 50-plus yards. He is 17-20 on FG kicks this season after going 16-22 last season.
“Yeah, I felt like we had a good chance to get a shot there at the end of the half, and you’re never out of it," McPherson said about the record breaker. "That’s kind of what I learned throughout the years — never take time off and let your mind wander, because in the blink of an eye, you can be thrown out there for a long field goal at the end of the half. I think we did a good job staying in the game and not just looking forward to halftime. We executed really well on the snap, hold, and kick. Everybody blocked really well. It’sa lot of fun to go out there and attempt those, and I’m really happy that one worked out for us.”
McPherson is enjoying the ride, even though his team is already out of contention before Thanksgiving.
“Yeah. I always enjoy it," McPherson said. "I feel like, in my rookie year, I always enjoyed the 50-plus attempts, and now it’s kind of switched to 60-plus. It’s a lot of fun to just go out there and swing away and see what happens. I feel like when we go out there, we’re looked at to make those kicks. I felt confident going into it with how we’ve been hitting them in practice and the operation, so it felt good running out on the field for that one.”
Cincinnati is wasting its season, just like the prime seasons of all its stars, after doing basically nothing to fix the defense in the offseason and flushing away multiple winning chances in 2025.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor loves how McPherson responded to last season's struggles.
“He’s in a great rhythm, has a lot of confidence, and I think the operation has been really good," Taylor said on Sunday. "We have a lot of confidence in him, so it’s not surprising for him to take that opportunity. What was it, 63 yards? I really didn’t bat an eye at it. I double-checked with Darrin (Simmons) just to make sure we were in good shape there. He didn’t hesitate, and then once we lined up for the kick, you just assume it’s going in. That’s the point you’re at with Evan right now.”
McPherson will try to keep it rolling on Thursday night against the Ravens.
