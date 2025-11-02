All Bengals

Joe Flacco Tosses Touchdown to Noah Fant Keeping Bengals Hopes Alive Against Bears

Cincinnati's offense is trying to save the day.

Russ Heltman

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense kept hope alive during Sunday's game against the Bears with a nice scoring drive to hit 35 points on the day. Joe Flacco sniped Noah Fant for a 23-yard touchdown to cut the score to 41-35 Bears.

It marked Flacco's third touchdown of the day, and Cincinnati got the ball back on their first recovered onside kick of the decade. 

Check out the drive log below and the nice snag by Fant for his third touchdown on the season:

23-yd Touchdown Pass

1:43 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep middle to N.Fant for 23 yards, TOUCHDOWN [D.Hardy]. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Flacco pass to T.Higgins is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

1st & 10 at CHI 23

19-yd Pass

1:53 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short right to A.Iosivas ran ob at CHI 23 for 19 yards (K.Byard).

2nd & 8 at CHI 42

2-yd Pass

2:00 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Brown pushed ob at CHI 42 for 2 yards (N.Wright).

1st & 10 at CHI 44

(2:00 - 4th) Two-Minute Warning

11-yd Pass

2:15 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase to CHI 44 for 11 yards (N.Wright).

1st & 10 at CIN 45

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

