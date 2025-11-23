Geno Stone Pulls Down Pick-Six For Bengals First Touchdown Against Patriots
CINCINNATI — Geno Stone got the Bengals on the board first in this game with a nice pick-six against the Patriots. He zeroed in on a wonky pass from Drake Maye to take it all the way back for a 10-0 Bengals lead.
Stone had been under fire all week as a player people wanted to see benched, but he made a big statement with this swing play.
"It comes down to certain situations where people aren't in the right spot, and that's what it came down to," Stone said at his locker after the loss to Pittsburgh. "But I think overall, we played better. I'll say that we played better. I mean, definitely still got to tackle better, myself included, but we definitely played better."
It marked Cincinnati's first forced turnover since the Week 7 win over Pittsburgh. Check out the play data and highlight below:
Interception Return Touchdown
14:19 - 2nd
(Shotgun) D.Maye pass deep middle intended for H.Henry INTERCEPTED by G.Stone at NE 33. G.Stone for 33 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
2nd & 4 at NE 16
6-yd Pass
15:00 - 2nd
(Shotgun) D.Maye pass short left to S.Diggs to NE 16 for 6 yards (D.Turner).
1st & 10 at NE 10
