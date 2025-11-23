All Bengals

Geno Stone Pulls Down Pick-Six For Bengals First Touchdown Against Patriots

Cincinnati is an underdog in today's game.

Russ Heltman

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) reacts and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) looks on during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) reacts and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) looks on during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Geno Stone got the Bengals on the board first in this game with a nice pick-six against the Patriots. He zeroed in on a wonky pass from Drake Maye to take it all the way back for a 10-0 Bengals lead.

Stone had been under fire all week as a player people wanted to see benched, but he made a big statement with this swing play.

"It comes down to certain situations where people aren't in the right spot, and that's what it came down to," Stone said at his locker after the loss to Pittsburgh. "But I think overall, we played better. I'll say that we played better. I mean, definitely still got to tackle better, myself included, but we definitely played better."

It marked Cincinnati's first forced turnover since the Week 7 win over Pittsburgh. Check out the play data and highlight below:

Interception Return Touchdown

14:19 - 2nd

(Shotgun) D.Maye pass deep middle intended for H.Henry INTERCEPTED by G.Stone at NE 33. G.Stone for 33 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & 4 at NE 16

6-yd Pass

15:00 - 2nd

(Shotgun) D.Maye pass short left to S.Diggs to NE 16 for 6 yards (D.Turner).

1st & 10 at NE 10

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Gameday