Ja'Marr Chase Adds Second Touchdown Catch Against Cardinals

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase added his second score of the day against Arizona to cap off another dominant half from the Bengals offense, 23-7 over the Cardinals.

It marked his 13th career two-score game and second this season. He is torching the lowly Cardinals' secondary with four catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns so far today. The young star is now the first player in NFL history to have 80-plus receptions, 1,000-plus yards, and seven-plus touchdowns in each of his five first seasons in the NFL.

He wanted to score again before the season ended, and he's taking full advantage of his chances.

Check out the eight-yard TD catch below to take a commanding lead in Week 16 after a great 43-yard punt return:

8-yd Touchdown Pass

1:15 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & 7 at ARI 8

3-yd Run

2:00 - 2nd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to ARZ 8 for 3 yards (D.Hall; B.Ojulari).

1st & 10 at ARI 11

(2:00 - 2nd) Two-Minute Warning

25-yd Run

2:21 - 2nd

(Shotgun) C.Brown left tackle to ARZ 11 for 25 yards (D.Burke). ** Injury Update: CIN-A.Mims has returned to the game.

1st & 10 at ARI 36

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok