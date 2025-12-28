Bengals Offense Keeps Scoring Consistency Rolling With Long TD Drive Against Cardinals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals ripped off back-to-back touchdown drives to start Sunday's Week 16 action against Arizona. Samaje Perine scored his third rushing TD of the season, while Evan McPherson went on to miss his first extra point this season.

This is a 3-12 opponent, but Cincinnati is doing what it's supposed to do as a veteran offense this late in the season. Joe Burrow is rolling with 106 passing yards and a 125.6 passer rating.

Check out the short TD play from Perine below:

1-yd Touchdown Run

14:58 - 2nd

C.Ford and L.Patrick reported in as eligible. S.Perine right tackle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at ARI 1

END QUARTER 1

1-yd Run

0:07 - 1st

J.Burrow up the middle to ARZ 1 for 1 yard (C.Campbell).

4th & 1 at ARI 2

1-yd Run

0:50 - 1st

(Shotgun) L.Patrick reported in as eligible. S.Perine right guard to ARZ 2 for 1 yard (Z.Carter; C.Simon).

3rd & 2 at ARI 3

4-yd Run

1:31 - 1st

C.Brown left guard to ARZ 3 for 4 yards (Z.Carter; J.Burch).

2nd & 6 at ARI 7

4-yd Pass

2:14 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to ARZ 7 for 4 yards (D.Burke).

1st & 10 at ARI 11

12-yd Pass

2:55 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Iosivas to ARZ 11 for 12 yards (C.Simon).

1st & 10 at ARI 23

12-yd Pass

3:32 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Iosivas ran ob at ARZ 23 for 12 yards.

2nd & 10 at ARI 35

0-yd Run

4:12 - 1st

C.Brown left tackle to ARZ 35 for no gain (Z.Carter; L.Collier).

1st & 10 at ARI 35

16-yd Penalty

4:16 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to J.Chase (W.Johnson). PENALTY on ARZ-W.Johnson, Defensive Pass Interference, 16 yards, enforced at CIN 49 - No Play.

1st & 10 at CIN 49

13-yd Run

4:55 - 1st

C.Brown up the middle to CIN 49 for 13 yards (D.Hall).

2nd & 5 at CIN 36

10-yd Pass

5:34 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to CIN 36 for 10 yards (C.Simon; A.Davis-Gaither).

1st & 15 at CIN 26

5-yd Penalty

6:01 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine pushed ob at CIN 26 for 5 yards (J.Thompson). PENALTY on ARZ-D.Robinson, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at CIN 21 - No Play.

1st & 20 at CIN 21

10-yd Penalty

6:23 - 1st

C.Brown left tackle to CIN 37 for 6 yards (C.Simon; D.Robinson). PENALTY on CIN-O.Brown, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at CIN 31 - No Play.

1st & 10 at CIN 31

8-yd Pass

7:06 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine pushed ob at CIN 31 for 8 yards (D.Taylor-Demerson).

2nd & 8 at CIN 23

2-yd Run

7:48 - 1st

C.Ford reported in as eligible. J.Burrow scrambles right end to CIN 23 for 2 yards (C.Simon).

1st & 10 at CIN 21

