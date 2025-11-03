Joe Burrow Shows More Signs Of Strong Recovery Path From Turf Toe Injury
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow showed more signs of great recovery on the sideline during Sunday's 47-42 Bengals loss to the Bears at home. Cincinnati may not play well enough to warrant a comeback from him this season, but Burrow was walking fine and throwing on the sideline.
He is projected to be healthy in mid to late December. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor updated his recovery last week. Burrow suffered a serious turf toe injury in Week 2.
"He’s been good. I don’t have any updates [on the progress]. It’s gone as we had hoped," Taylor said about Burrow. "He’s had a great attitude, great energy about him. He’s in the meetings, met with him one-on-one, he’s been great to be around, optimistic, and things have been going well, but I don’t have any update on the timeline."
The Bengals may not have much for him to come back to if their historically bad defense doesn't pull off some kind of miracle turnaround.
Cincinnati is 3-6 and holds a 7.4% chance to make the playoffs. They likely have to win seven of the final eight games to make the AFC playoff field.
"It's one team. To have that one team, you need to focus on yourself and do your job," Burrow's backup, Joe Flacco, said Sunday on how to move forward with a lagging defense. "And I get it can get emotional, but there are times to be emotional and show people that, but usually those times are in good things and towards people you love. And I think if we're emotional, then we should come at it with an angle of this is my brother, as opposed to the opposite of that. I think that's what good, hard-working people do. They don't look at other people. They look inward. And doesn't matter what the situation is, they look inward."
Cincinnati has a week off before facing the Steelers on Nov. 16.
Check out Burrow throwing below via video from WCPO's Marshall Kramsky:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI