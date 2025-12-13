Ravens Activate Two Veterans in Quest to Stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Ravens made two key transactions ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

They activated safety Ar'Darius Washington and linebacker Tavius Robinson from the injured reserve list.

Washington suffered a torn Achilles in May. He's set to make his return and play for the first time this season.

Look for Washington to help a Ravens secondary hoping to keep Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow in check on Sunday. Washington had 64 tackles, two interceptions, and one sack last season.

Meanwhile, Robinson is back after missing the past seven games with a foot injury. He had two sacks before going down with the injury and gives the Ravens another pass rusher to throw at a Bengals' offensive front that has blocked well in recent weeks.

"I've felt that the past two weeks," Burrow said when asked about having enough time to throw. "You got to go out and prove it every week, but those guys have been lights out."

Burrow has been sacked twice in two games since returning from his toe injury. Both sacks came on blitzes. It took some time, but Burrow got into a rhythm against Baltimore in his first game back, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thanksgiving.

The Bengals are hoping to sweep the Ravens and improve to 4-1 in the AFC North this season. With a win, they'll keep their slim playoff hopes alive. A loss would drop Cincinnati to 4-10 on the year and end any hope of making the postseason.

We have activated safety Ar’Darius Washington and OLB Tavius Robinson from Reserve/Designated for Return to the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/dr2lLFJWBP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2025

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals' matchup with the Ravens on Sunday, including a prediction for the game, make sure you watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 114,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow Cincinnati Bengals Talk on TikTok Where Nearly 49,000 Watch Us