'Giving Me The Versatility' - Boye Mafe Appreciating Differing Roles so far on Bengals' Defense

Boye Mafe is getting utilized all over the Bengals' defensive formation so far, and he's appreciating this fresh versatility showcase.

One of the team's newest stars spoke with the media after Friday's practice and is fully embracing all the things that come with playing a tweaked outside linebacker role on his new team.

Versatility Building

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) looks on during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mafe has played as a coverage player and pass rusher so far in practice, among other roles.

"Obviously they're giving me the versatility to show the versatility of the athlete I am in different ways," Mafe said at his locker. "If I'm dropping the coverage, if I'm pass rushing, playing the run, doing all types of things. So I do appreciate the fact that they're trusting me and letting me go out there and be the player I can be.

"It just shows how much of a player you can be. In football, the world, we always say the more you can do. And if there's more I can do, if there's more I can learn, and stuff that can make you a better player, why not?"

Mafe dropped into coverage a bit for the Seahawks last season, but played 555 of his 558 defensive snaps on the line of scrimmage.

He's ready to do whatever's needed for Cincinnati as he sharpens his coverage skills during training camp and beyond.

"I've always been a D-lineman my whole career. Played in the front at Minnesota and in the NFL," Mafe noted. "I've always been the D-lineman, so you know it's a new world. But I dropped a little bit in Seattle. I did coverage in Seattle, so I know some things. I actually do know how to drop. I know how to cover, but obviously, they're used in different ways."

Zooming out, Mafe is liking how the maligned defense is coming together as new group.

"The team has talent. We have the guys in the room," Mafe stated about finding depth across the whole defense. "If it's ones, twos, threes, when they're going out there, we're going out there. And the point is, we want to make it seamless. We want to have that next man up mentality."

The fifth-year player is eager to show all that versatility in game action for Cincinnati. Check out the full session with Mafe below via CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia:

“I love it” Boye Mafe on the way he’s being deployed so far in Bengals defense. Says he’s getting a chance to show off his athleticism. pic.twitter.com/sHFuRQerwm — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 31, 2026

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