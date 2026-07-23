Bengals Offseason Addition on Verge of Major Breakout in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't gotten back to the Super Bowl in a few years and one of the biggest issues has been their defense.

This offseason, the Bengals front office addressed the defense in a big way by bringing in talented stars like Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook, and Boye Mafe, among others. As a result, the Bengals have a lot more to look forward to this season. Their offense is still the same dominant unit that it's been ever since Joe Burrow was drafted. But their new and improved defense gives them a bit of balance, especially if a few of their younger players can take big steps forward.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently listed Mafe as one of the top edge rushers on the verge of a breakout heading into the 2026 season.

Boye Mafe Prime 2026 Breakout Candidate

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Cincinnati Bengals signed Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million deal, an indication that he'll play a big role in their pass rush," Moton wrote. "In four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Mafe played in a rotational role at linebacker, starting in 34 out of 65 games. As a starter in 16 outings for the 2023 campaign, he recorded 52 tackles (nine for loss), nine sacks, 25 pressures and six pass breakups.

"As a priority free-agent pickup, the 27-year-old could match or top those numbers with the Bengals. After a few years in Pete Carroll's and Mike Macdonald's defenses, Mafe can be a versatile defender within the Bengals' front seven. That said, expect play-caller Al Golden to unleash him in the pass rush."

Mafe didn't register the counting stats last season that would indicate he's a huge difference maker. He only had two sacks on the season for the Seattle Seahawks defense.

Still, he registered 40 pressures and held a very respectable 69.2 Pro Football Focus grade. Mafe also tallied 36 hurries, which ranked in the top 20 among edge rushers in the NFL.

He did an excellent job of generating pressure and winning at the line of scrimmage, but he didn't always finish the job with a sack. As a member of the Bengals' defense, Mafe is going to be leaned on to finish the job a bit more often.

He's the perfect candidate for a breakout season. The Bengals may need him to have a breakout year if they want to contend for the playoffs and beyond.

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