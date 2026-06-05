More stadium upgrade news surfaced this week surrounding seat replacements at Paycor Stadium. Hamilton County is continuing its rollout of improvement plans for the playing venue, and WLWT's Charlie Clifford reported that county commissioners approved $14.3 million in seat upgrades.

Those will start getting installed next year.

"This is for general admission seating replacement at Paycor Stadium at $14.3 million," Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto said in WLWT's story as the upgrades take place over the next two offseasons. "This will begin next off-season with the upper bowl and then the following season move to the lower bowl."

The county and the Bengals are already working on other upgrades at the stadium, including boosts to the suite and club areas. This is a nice way to grow the viewing experience for the general fan at games.

All in all, Paycor Stadium will get a major facelift over the rest of this decade, amidst the fresh lease signed last year between the Cincinnati Bengals organization and Hamilton County.

The team itself is hard at work during Voluntary OTAs this week. Zac Taylor has all his players in the fold, ready to grow together and build a championship mentality throughout this summer.

"That's pretty clear, the stats can change every year because of how we play games as a team and what the outcomes are," Taylor said about his team finishing games differently this fall. "You'd love to have a great team that has control of a game and is just closing it out on the ground, and that'll impact some stats, and that's a great thing for us if it goes that way. So, we'll just keep working. We love the identity that we have. We're building that identity as a team right now, and there's still a lot of steps left for us to be able to do that before we play the season."

Check out more on the seat improvements from WLWT here.

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