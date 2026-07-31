'Huge To Have Him' - Dexter Lawrence Leading Bengals Defense in Multiple Ways to Start Training Camp

Dexter Lawrence II is living in the moment during his eighth NFL season.

The big fella has an off day Friday as he gets a breather during the Bengals' lightest practice day of the week so far.

Cherishing The Moments

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) block each other during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old told told Bengals team radio voice Dan Hoard that he's trying to drink in every possible second of his NFL career. The average one lasts for less than four seasons, and the two-time Pro Bowler isn't taking this run for granted.

“I just show up every day with joy,” Lawrence told Hoard. “It goes fast. I’m already in year Year 8, and I guess people can say that’s (my) prime, but I feel good, and I just keep learning every day.”

His teammates are drinking in all his tutelage as well.

It's been ringing endorsement after ringing endorsement of Lawrence so far, including from Myles Murphy, who spoke with FOX 19 after Thursday's practice.

"Really, just a lot of it has been like him sharing his knowledge with the defensive tackles. But like, it correlates to everyone on the D-line just getting off blocks in general. So I mean, it's been huge to have him as like another coach in a sense. So yeah, I think it helps all of us," Murphy told the station.

Murphy is one of the names that has a full runway now to start alongside Boye Mafe on the edge. Shemar Stewart is slated to miss "several weeks" with a hyperextended knee that could keep him out through September.

Lawrence wished Stewart the best on Thursday, while noting an opportunity for other players like Murphy, Cashius Howell and more to step up for those reps.

"I'm glad he's okay," Lawrence told WDTN's Joey DeBerardino. "That's a guy we need to play with us, and it's a big, big year for him. So it's good to hear that it's nothing terrible, and we are excited about that. Since he's out now, other guys get more time to prove who they are and who they want to be, and contribute to this team, so I think opportunities always happen, and the coach does a good job of letting guys know that, and it's just now it's up to everybody else to take that responsibility and go head first."

The light work continued Friday before a more normal practice workload on Saturday morning in front of fans again.

"I'm glad he's okay. That's a guy we need to play with us. It's a big year for him. It's good to hear it's nothing terrible. Other guys can now have opportunities to prove who they are."



Bengals DT Dexter Lawrence on the positive update regarding Shemar Stewart's injury. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/ODQrqgNJCQ — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) July 30, 2026

Five observations from Day 2 of #Bengals camp:

1. Dexter Lawrence began his morning by joining the cornerbacks in their pre-practice warmups. The guy is a hoot.

“I just show up every day with joy,” said Lawrence. “It goes fast. I’m already in year eight and I guess people can say… pic.twitter.com/c0ueqPGtDo — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 30, 2026

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