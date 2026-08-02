Amarius Mims has his sights set on some great team and individual goals with the Bengals this coming season.

He spoke to The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway after the first training camp practice this week and is hungry to be considered one of the best offensive tackles in the sport.

Rising Force

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati's young comet played great football down the stretch of last season (one Pro Football Focus game grade below 70.6 from Week 12 on, career-high 1,050 total snaps on the campaign).

"I felt like the last half of the season, really after the bye week, I just felt like my game took a step forward," Mims noted. "Really just about not starting slow. Starting where I was, and keep building on it throughout the year. I don't want to put unreal expectations on myself with like Pro Bowls and all that stuff. Of course, that's the main goal, but just trying to be better every game, because I just want to win, block for No. 9 as long as possible, however long that may be, and I just want to do good for our O-line.

"I want to play with this group of guys. We all want to do good, but me personally, I just want to be better than I was last year and just like turn that notch of where like I can go from good to great. That's where you separate yourself. Like I want to be in the conversation with Penei Sewells and Lane Johnsons and all those guys one day, and I feel like if I play as good as I know I can, then I can be in those conversations."

He's well on his way.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound fiend has all the tools to be the league's best offensive tackle overall and the right coach to do it as well. Scott Peters' unit started to really take hold of his tendencies in that final third of the season, and now they are all back together.

Mims did not allow three-plus quarterback pressures in any game during that stretch, and did not commit a penalty after Week 7.

"We brought some guys who were on the team back last year," Mims said about the team's offseason. "Key guys, Dalton's (Risner) back, my right guard. That's the main thing I'm happy about. I know everybody's talking about the defense, but I'm just glad I got my guy back, man. I'm glad Dalton's back. Ever since the season ended, I grinded talking to coach every day, trying to get him back.

"So that's the main thing. I'm glad he's back. I'm gonna be honest with you, man. I'm just happy. Like I said, you just feel the energy's different in here, and we're just trying to have a good training camp, and a good start to the season."

The main thing is staying the main thing for the Georgia product in what could be a massive season doing his thing: Shutting down opposing defenders.

Check out the full conversation below:

Camping with Kelsey - a new video series that brings you inside the #Bengals locker room every day



Episode 1: Right tackle Amarius Mims pic.twitter.com/kgyTjyGnmw — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 29, 2026

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