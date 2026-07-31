'I Wouldn't Change Last Year for Anything' - Bengals LB Barrett Carter Learning from Mistakes, Loving His Journey

It would be easy for Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter to say he wished last year never happened. But it also would be inaccurate.

Thrust into the starting role in Week 6 of his rookie year, the fourth-round pick from Clemson found himself struggling in the middle of a Cincinnati defense that didn’t have enough playmakers around him to mask his deficiencies.

Opposing offensive coordinators pounced. So did the critics. It was the most difficult few months of his athletic career.

But Carter and fellow rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. stood in front of cameras and microphones after every game, taking accountability for their personal missteps and those of the defense as a whole.

Carter doesn’t wish the experience on anyone else.

But he also doesn’t unwish it upon himself.

“You can say what you want about the season last year, about how we played, all of that, but it made us so much stronger. Like, not just physically, but mentally,” Carter said after Friday’s practice.

“We went through the wringer,” he added. “We were going through it. Truthfully, it was tough. But how we feel right now mentally, it was so worth it. And I wouldn't change last year for anything because how this whole group feels, we are so much stronger because of it.”

Carter teamed with Knight for one of the highlights of Thursday’s second day of camp, where he blitzed up the middle and quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t see Knight sitting on Ja’Marr Chase’s route and threw an interception.

One play prior, Carter sniffed out a screen pass. Early in practice, he filled a gap and delivered a thud to running back Tahj Brooks.

Carter said he feels like his old self, albeit with a new perspective.

“It’s the same Barrett that they brought in last year, same Barrett that they drafted, same Barrett who came from Clemson,” he said. “But it’s my second year in this defense, second year in the NFL, so I feel so confident.”

That’s led to him getting back to being himself on the field when he isn’t pursuing ball carriers.

Last year when he made big plays – and there were instances of that interspersed with the bad ones, especially later in the season – Carter would be so focused on getting the next play call relayed and focusing on the bigger picture that he didn’t react with the enthusiasm he showed throughout his time in college and high school.

After blowing up the screen pass to Chase Brown on Thursday, Carter let loose with a burst of emotion.

“You gotta celebrate,” he said. “It's a child's game. I'm living out my dreams. I was too timid last year. Like, if a play was made, I need to be up and screaming and pushing and headbutting. That’s the Barrett that has grown up and been playing football his whole life, and I need to get back to that Barrett.

“I need to get back to just that that passion, that energy that I’ve had my whole life.”