'In Here Reading Books' - Ja'Marr Chase Details Quick Concussion Recovery

Ja'Marr Chase is back behind the podcast microphone this week after a break due to his concussion and the Bengals bye week.

Cincinnati's best player broke down how the whole concussion process played out in the most detailed comments yet about the injury.

Concussion Recovery

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase suffered more of a "whiplash" concussion because of how he got twisted on the play against Jacksonville.

Although he's not holding any ill will towards the Jaguars.

"I thought I was really fine. But after seeing the video, I felt like it was more like a whiplash concussion from just my neck being hit side to side," Chase noted. "I don't think it was anything too crazy from a player. No dirty play. I just think it was maybe a reaction of him trying to grab me or something like that. I can't say he was trying to play dirty at the end of the day; after I really got up and stuff, that's when I found out.

"When you get a concussion, you don't know until they tell you, 'Let's go talk to you.' Then they pull you in a tent, and they ask you a couple questions. Depends on how many questions you get right."

It was Chase's first concussion of his NFL (and possibly) playing career, so he had a chance to return the next week against Miami, and did just that.

He had to be off his phone all week and stay away from screens to let his brain recover in time for the Miami bout.

Chase stuck to paper books for entertainment the old-fashioned way. He did a lot of reading in the past few weeks, including books like The Superior Man, and The 48 Laws of Power.

"I didn't really sit in the dark room. I tried to stay in like a routine to make sure I was okay at the end of the day," Chase said. "But I didn't really wear shades that much. I wore shades on the regular when we had walk-throughs ... I wasn't on my phone. I couldn't play video games. I was in here reading books just to keep my mind off stuff."

Ja'Marr Chase Book Club could be a fun segment on the podcast moving forward.

Check out his full comments below:

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