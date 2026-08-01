Ja'Marr Chase Makes Bold Prediction for Young Bengals Star After Practice Fight

Cincinnati Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase believes there's a noticeable difference in play from DJ Turner II.

As the 25-year-old cornerback prepares for another season in Cincinnati's secondary, he's playing with more confidence and aggression. Those are two qualities that Chase believes could help Turner take another significant step in his development.

“I think the biggest thing is him playing with a lot of confidence now,” Chase said after Thursday's training camp practice. “He already plays with his feet a lot. I think the biggest thing is just seeing him be a little more aggressive.”

Chase Sees Pro Bowl Potential In DJ Turner

Feb 11, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) speaks during media availabilty for Super Bowl LVI at Drake Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Each practice, Chase gets an up-close look at Turner, which makes his statement even more meaningful. He's seen what Pro Bowl-caliber cornerbacks look like; Turner is tasked with covering him virtually every game. For Turner, he's had the opportunity to regularly test himself against one of the NFL's best wide receivers, which could very easily have molded him into a potential future star.

In 2025, Turner emerged as one of Cincinnati's most reliable defenders. He recorded 18 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions in 17 games. Another strong year, according to Chase, could put the former second-round pick in the Pro Bowl conversation.

“It’s a chance — a high chance,” Chase said. “If he has another year like last year and capitalizes on top of it, then yeah (he could make the Pro Bowl.”

Turner's speed and movement have always been his strong suits. Playing with increased confidence and an aggressive mindset at the catch point could help turn him from an 18 pass breakups and two interceptions player into a 15 pass breakups and seven interceptions player.

That is what the Bengals are hoping for.

Both Chase and Turner got into a fight during Wednesday's session—the first practice of traning camp. Chase threw Turner's helmet across the field.

"Everybody just getting each other better at the end of the day," Chase said. "You got to do a better job of just getting back to practice, not getting distracted. That's what I want. Exactly what I want ... I play with a lot of feistiness under me. I think me just bringing it to practice, doing it with the guys at practice. "I think that's gonna help those guys get better because you never know who does that in the game with them, and it might help them guys practice a little harder. It might help me practice a little harder. You never know what it does."

Cincinnati is counting on Turner to be an anchor of their secondary this season. Now, even Chase believes his teammate can do just that — and potentially even more if he earns his first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Watch Chase's full comments below: