Ja'Marr Chase Dives Into Training Camp Practice Fight With DJ Turner II

Ja'Marr Chase brought the fire right away to 2026 Bengals training camp.

The Bengals' top offensive weapon is slated for a long, hot camp battling against rising top cornerback DJ Turner II, who is lobbying on the field for a contract extension.

Chippy, Chippy

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) confronts cornerback DJ Turner II (0) during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two got into it on Wednesday, causing a bit of a scuffle that interrupted the opening training camp practice. Slot cornerback Jalen Davis got involved as well. Chase gave his side of the story as he fires up his sixth NFL training camp.

"Everybody just getting each other better at the end of the day," Chase said about the fiery interaction. "You got to do a better job of just getting back to practice, not getting distracted.

That's what I want. Exactly what I want ... I play with a lot of feistiness under me. I think me just bringing it to practice, doing it with the guys at practice.

"I think that's gonna help those guys get better because you never know who does that in the game with them, and it might help them guys practice a little harder. It might help me practice a little harder. You never know what it does."

There is no real bad blood between the two sides. Both should just make each other better as they clash horns in the secondary across the final days of July, August and beyond. It's a wonderful way to sharpen iron with iron.

Turner is trying to be the best cornerback in the NFL, while Chase already owns that positional crown on his side in plenty of experts' eyes. All in all, the first two days have been productive.

"It's been pretty good so far. A lot of competitiveness going on, and just getting getting each other better," Chase said about the first few days of camp.

Chase came into his sixth season ready to flush the 6-11 record taste from last season. That number is vividly living in this player's head after Zac Taylor drove home that 2025 disappointment on Wednesday.

They can't forget how bad that double-digit loss mark felt.

"Just gotta come out and be aggressive," Chase said about turning that record around in the regular season. "That was the biggest thing every year. Coming out and starting off fast. You know what I'm saying? That's got to be our emphasis this year. Coming out with some anger underneath us."

Chase just wrapped the second training camp practice of the season as Cincinnati continues the work on Friday and Saturday.

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