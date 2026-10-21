JD Vance Attends Bengals Practice After Cincinnati Visit

Vice President JD Vance attended Bengals practice on Wednesday afternoon. Vance spent more than a half hour on the practice field.

The Bengals are preparing for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

After the practice visit, Vance's team walked through the locker room and the facilities. He grew up roughly 37 miles from Paycor Stadium in Middletown.

Vance was elected as Vice President in 2024 and was in town for a visit ahead of next month's midterm election.

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow talked with Bengals owner Mike Brown ahead of Wednesday's session. It's easy to think that Brown was talking with Burrow about Vance's visit. Maybe not, but it's rare for Brown to talk to Burrow during practice—even while the star quarterback is warming up.

Check out video below:

Vice President JD Vance arriving at Bengals practice today. @WLWT pic.twitter.com/fTCpZcsZM0 — Colin (@Porter_Videos) October 21, 2026

Vance on the Bengals

Vance hasn't been shy about weighing in on the Bengals in the past. Last year he discussed his fandom on the This Past Weekend Podcast With Theo Von.

Ironically, he made the case for signing Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals let Hendrickson walk in free agency and they'll face off on Sunday in Baltimore.

"Hendrickson is worth it, dude. He's a generational talent," Vance said. "It's very hard to get a guy like that. It's kind of crazy how, like, I'm a big football fan, but edge rushers have become ... It's almost like where left tackles were 10 or 15 years ago, where everybody just realized there's this really underpaid position that you gotta have. And so, yeah, I think we're [the Bengals] gonna have to pay Hendrickson.

"Here's what I'll say to Trey, if you're watching this show. If you're a Republican, I will show up to a Bengals game and take a photo with you if you sign on with the Bengals. And if you're a Democrat, I'll stay the hell away. Just sign with the Bengals because we got a chance, man. I say this every year, but with Burrow, with Ja'Marr Chase, if we get our defense and our offensive line, we could have a true championship run."

The 42-year-old has referenced his Bengals fandom in the past and has made it clear he would like nothing more than to see Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the organization lift a Lombardi Trophy. His son wore a Burrow jersey during the practice visit. Check out photos below:

For more on the Bengals, including Sunday's game, watch the video below: