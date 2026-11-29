Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals could be throwing a wet football for much of Sunday's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints. Sports meteorologist Kevin Roth expects widespread showers in Cincinnati, with a few downpours possible after the teams kick off at 1 p.m. EST at Paycor Stadium.

Fans could see stretches of dry weather, but Roth's Sunday morning forecast calls for rain throughout most of the game. He expects sustained winds around 15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph early and 30 mph later in the game.

“I'm less concerned with the wind than the rain, but it's a bad outlook in general for offensive efficiency and passing specifically," Roth wrote.

How the Rain Could Affect the Bengals

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) walks on the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The challenge for Burrow is that conditions could change from one possession to the next. He could have a dry ball and a chance to take a shot downfield on one series, then come back out in a downpour, needing to answer a Saints score.

Cincinnati has to find a way to keep Ja'Marr Chase involved in either scenario. A quick slant gives Burrow a short throw, putting the ball in Chase's hands and giving him room to run. The Bengals could also create touches in the backfield for Chase, given that the weather could be a major factor.

The Bengals haven't leaned much on the run this season, but the forecast could mean more carries for Chase Brown and Samaje Perine. Giving either back the ball on first and second down could help Cincinnati avoid third-and-long situations, especially if a downpour makes it tough for Burrow to throw beyond the sticks.

The wind could factor into head coach Zac Taylor's decision late in the game, too. Say Cincinnati faces fourth-and-short at the Saints' 35-yard line. That leaves Taylor with a choice between sending out Evan McPherson for a 50+ yard kick and leaving the offense on the field to pick up a first down.

If the Bengals get that look in the fourth quarter, the direction they're kicking and the strength of the gust at that moment could also factor into Taylor's decision.

Depending on how the game plays out, paired with the unpredictability of the weather, the Bengals might be forced to play off script from their game plan, adapting to whatever changes they need to make in an effort to pick up a gritty win in Week 12.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.