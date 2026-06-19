Jeffery Simmons' Blockbuster Extension Makes Bengals' Dexter Lawrence Trade Even Better
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The defensive tackle market just took another leap, making the Cincinnati Bengals look even better for locking in Dexter Lawrence when they did.
The Tennessee Titans agreed to a three-year, $105.8 million extension with All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal reportedly includes $100 million in guaranteed money, the first of its kind for a defensive tackle, and makes Simmons the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. It has also officially been announced by the franchise.
Simmons is one of the best, if not the best, interior defenders in football, so the price tag is not surprising. Still, it makes Lawrence's deal with the Bengals look like a steal.
Bengals Landed Dexter Lawrence at a Huge Discount
Cincinnati acquired Lawrence in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason, sending pick No. 10 in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for the star defensive lineman. After the trade, the franchise signed him to a one-year, $23 million extension. He's under contract for the next three seasons at $70 million.
At the time, it was a major commitment to a player the Bengals view as a franchise-changing piece. Now, it looks like one of the NFL's best values.
Simmons' new deal comes in at a little over $35 million per year, while Lawrence's extension averages just over $23 million per year. That's a difference of more than $12 million annually for a player who is also regarded as one of the league's best interior defensive linemen.
For the Bengals, who have allocated much of their previous cap space to their offense, that gap matters. Paying Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins as players at the top of their positions is exactly why they couldn't afford to keep Trey Hendrickson long-term. Finding a way to add Lawrence without paying top dollar gives Cincinnati's front office the flexibility it so badly desired.
Simmons' deal also shows why the Bengals were aggressive when Lawrence became available. Elite defensive tackles rarely hit the market, and when they do, their price can quickly get out of hand.
The Titans' star interior lineman is coming off a more productive season, but his numbers don't stand out as much. Simmons totaled 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in 2025. While Lawrence had a quieter 2025, he still posted nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss in just 12 games the year before. Sure, Simmons deserved to reset the market, but Lawrence has already produced at a near-elite level for a much lower annual price. That's why the deal looks so great now.
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Arye Pulli is an NFL-credentialed journalist and a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. Since 2020, he has provided on-site coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl, and Super Bowl Media Week. He currently serves as a contributing writer for USA Today’s SaintsWire and Bengals on SI, while also acting as the Philadelphia Eagles Content Curator for Sleeper. He is the co-founder of The Sports Place, a digital media brand that has grown to nearly 200,000 followers.Follow AryePulliNFL