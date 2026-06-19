Jeffery Simmons' Blockbuster Extension Makes Bengals' Dexter Lawrence Trade Even Better

The defensive tackle market just took another leap, making the Cincinnati Bengals look even better for locking in Dexter Lawrence when they did.

The Tennessee Titans agreed to a three-year, $105.8 million extension with All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal reportedly includes $100 million in guaranteed money, the first of its kind for a defensive tackle, and makes Simmons the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. It has also officially been announced by the franchise.

Simmons is one of the best, if not the best, interior defenders in football, so the price tag is not surprising. Still, it makes Lawrence's deal with the Bengals look like a steal.

Bengals Landed Dexter Lawrence at a Huge Discount

Former Clemson football defensive player Dexter Lawrence during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati acquired Lawrence in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason, sending pick No. 10 in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Giants in exchange for the star defensive lineman. After the trade, the franchise signed him to a one-year, $23 million extension. He's under contract for the next three seasons at $70 million.

At the time, it was a major commitment to a player the Bengals view as a franchise-changing piece. Now, it looks like one of the NFL's best values.

Simmons' new deal comes in at a little over $35 million per year, while Lawrence's extension averages just over $23 million per year. That's a difference of more than $12 million annually for a player who is also regarded as one of the league's best interior defensive linemen.

The #Titans and All-Pro Jeff Simmons agreed to a deal making him the highest paid DT in NFL history, per me & @MikeGarafolo.



The 3-year, $105.8M extension with $100M guaranteed and was negotiated by Todd France and A.J. Stevens of @athletesfirst. Confirmed on IG by @toddfrance_ pic.twitter.com/WEINag9FDz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 19, 2026

For the Bengals, who have allocated much of their previous cap space to their offense, that gap matters. Paying Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins as players at the top of their positions is exactly why they couldn't afford to keep Trey Hendrickson long-term. Finding a way to add Lawrence without paying top dollar gives Cincinnati's front office the flexibility it so badly desired.

Simmons' deal also shows why the Bengals were aggressive when Lawrence became available. Elite defensive tackles rarely hit the market, and when they do, their price can quickly get out of hand.

The Titans' star interior lineman is coming off a more productive season, but his numbers don't stand out as much. Simmons totaled 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in 2025. While Lawrence had a quieter 2025, he still posted nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss in just 12 games the year before. Sure, Simmons deserved to reset the market, but Lawrence has already produced at a near-elite level for a much lower annual price. That's why the deal looks so great now.