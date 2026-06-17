Joe Burrow Details Contract Restructure With Bengals

Joe Burrow is a much richer man this week than he was the last time he talked to the Cincinnati media. The Bengals' star quarterback didn't get a new playing contract or big endorsement deal in the last few weeks, but he did get that megadeal with his team restructured.

The $10.4 million simple restructuring instantly added that amount to Burrow's coffers while pushing the salary cap hit further into his contract. The move was huge to boost Cincinnati from the bottom-three 2026 cap space in the NFL to right around the top 20.

Cap expert Andre Perrota noted the slight increase from the reported $10 million to $10.4 million that's actually been logged on Over The Cap.

Big Money Man

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It also bumped Burrow's massive cap hit down a bit. He had the second-biggest cap hit of any NFL player entering June, but now is down to 11th ($37.59 million cap hit).

"It opened up some cap space, which is good for us, and I've been open about how I'm going to do whatever they need me to do so that they can operate freely, and we'll continue doing that as needed," Burrow said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old clearly has no problem making this move. It gets him millions more in earnings earlier in his career and also helps his current team add talent along the way.

Burrow's camp made it known to the Bengals that they'd be very cooperative in making the move.

“They were just acknowledging that it’s there,” Bengals executive Katie Blackburn said in an interview with The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. and more local media this week. “It’s something that we could — I don’t know if you say take advantage of — but use if we felt appropriate.”

Cincinnati could still create a ton more cap space if they restructure other deals, like Ja'Marr Chase's, but they are balancing patience with aggression.

“We’re thoughtful about not trying to create something problematic in the future, so we’re balanced about doing it. If we can do it and it can help us, then we’re certainly open to doing it, and this time, we did," Blackburn said.

Cincinnati is pushing some of those financial hurdles deeper into this decade, but that's what good teams do when they have a Super-Bowl caliber quarterback. The Bengals went over 30 years between MVP-caliber passers, and they aren't letting the opportunity pass them by as they continue to make positive changes like this in the Burrow era.

"It's always open and honest," Burrow said. "We got a great line of communication, and I think we're in a great spot. We filled just about every hole that we've had operationally, we're improving, we're bringing in the right kind of people, I think for the most part, getting to know the rookies, they fit into our culture and what we're trying to do here, so we had a great offseason."

Burrow is healthy and ready to attack his latest NFL season.

"I feel great," Burrow noted. "Obviously, some days are better than others. I've been through lots of some days are gonna be a little stiff and sore, so you try to find ways that make you feel better."

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