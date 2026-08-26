Joe Burrow, Dohnte Meyers Stay 40 Minutes After Bengals Practice to Work on Routes, Chemistry

As if all of the reps and catches Dohnte Meyers has had in the last month weren’t enough, Wednesday marked the surest sign that the former Door Dash driver and Canadian Football League wide receiver is making the Cincinnati Bengals’ 53-man roster.

First, he was taking first-team reps with Ja’Marr Chase sitting out practice due to his injury scare Tuesday.

And second, Meyers and quarterback Joe Burrow spent nearly 40 minutes after practice working on throws, routes, chemistry.

"Me and him usually stay after practice, and whether he's throwing or I'm working on some things I want him to critique or get better at in practice, we just synced up and got some work in together,” Meyers said.

“I can't count how many times we've done it, but it's something that happens,” he added.

But for 40 minutes?

Today had to have been the most extensive post-practice work they’ve logged, but Meyers said he wasn’t sure.

“I haven’t looked at the clock,” he said. “I'm at work, so whatever's entailed, I don't even count the minutes. You know what they say, time flies when you're having fun. I was just being detailed and focused on the rep at hand.”

Burrow connects with Dohnte Meyers for a TD in 7 v 7#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Upa6leBJLQ — Gabi Sorrentino (@GSorrentinoTV) August 26, 2026

It was after the first preseason game when Burrow mentioned that he invited Meyers to a throwing session the week before training camp.

“I texted him, 'Hey, are you in town?'” Burrow said. “He's like, 'I can be.' I was like, 'Can you be here tomorrow at 11?' He was like, 'Yeah.' Come to find out he drove from Atlanta that night to be there to throw the next day."

"That's the kind of guy that he is," Burrow added. "He's had a great camp. He's quick, shifty, understands what we're trying to do. He's played a lot in the CFL. He's got a lot of reps under his belt. He's a guy that we've seen a lot out of."

Meyers said that invite last month meant a lot to him, and he’s even more appreciative of Burrow working so extensively with him just a few days before the 53-man roster is announced.

“You’re getting reps,” Meyers said. “Pre-practice, you can work on some techniques that you can foresee yourself being in. Then after practice, you want to iron things out that you didn't perfect or similar looks or things you want to work on, get some extra reps in.

“When you can pair the two together, it's some good work,” he added. “The offense is something you can grow with, whether it’s chemistry, cohesiveness, understanding different looks.”

Meyers said he knows how important Sunday can be to his future, but he’s locked in on the rest of the work he had to do today and then Friday night’s preseason game.

“I just want to go out there and maximize opportunities, whether it’s a block on a run play, a pass play, a special teams rep, blocking a gunner or whatever it is, I just want to go out there and do what’s expected of me,” he said.

He knows how meaningful it is that Burrow is willing to spend so much time working with him and study his body language and establish consistency, but he’s not viewing it as a lock that he’ll back the 53-man roster.

Even though he should be.

Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson said after last week's win against the Bears that the quarterback room has been buzzing about Meyers since the spring.

What would it mean to Meyers to find out he’s officially made the 53-man roster?

“It'd be a blessing. It would be a lot of answered prayers,” Meyers said. “And it would mean there's more hard work on the way.

“I feel like the chip on my shoulder would grow, actually,” he continued. “Just being wired differently, it's more opportunity to show what I can do and continue to blossom, continue to compete and continue to play in the NFL. It’s an opportunity I'm looking forward to.”

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