Joe Burrow Highlights Leadership Area to 'Certainly' Improve on During 2026 Season

Joe Burrow is rolling through the media gauntlet this month promoting a new drink with BodyArmor. He touched on his team-building tendencies in the process while chatting with Men's Journal's Marcus Hartman.

Burrow is aiming to be a more vocal relationship builder this year than he has been in years past. The introverted Burrow can find it difficult to build those relationships.

“Yeah, I can certainly be better in that area,” he said in the interview. “That’s a point of emphasis for me. This offseason I’m trying to build that team camaraderie a little more, and it’s a work-in-progress ... I’m gonna consciously kind of get out of that mindset, and try to push myself out of my comfort zone and build some new and hopefully long-lasting relationships.”

Burrow has a bit of a quiet, reserved demeanor, blocking some of that natural relationship building.

“Yeah, building relationships has never been my strong suit,” Burrow continued in the article. “Change isn’t exactly my favorite thing in the world. I moved around a lot when I was really little, and the thing that I always hated most about it was that I had to make new friends. So it’s certainly a challenge, but that’s growing and evolving as a person, as a player, and critically thinking about where you’re at.”

Healthy And Hungry

Joe Burrow returns to the Mark Hotel after the Met Gala, on May 4, 2026, in New York. Mandatory Credit: Nathanial Gary/USA TODAY via Imagn Images | USA TODAY via Imagn Images

Burrow worked like a demon to return midseason last fall from turf toe surgery, and that quick recovery has helped his offseason. He told the site he feels fully healthy and has had a full spring to keep fine-tuning his game.

It's set him up to torch an easy schedule compared to the rest of the NFL's contenders.

“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling as healthy as I’ve ever felt, which is exciting for me. It’s been a while since I felt that way,” Burrow said. “A big part of that is how my body feels on a day-to-day basis. Waking up and going to the bathroom, walking downstairs. And when my body feels good, my mind feels good."

Burrow has the most talent around him that he's arguably ever had and a fully familiar coaching staff as well. The star figures to be as sharp as ever this fall, and all that continuity may even help him avoid those typical slow starts individually to his seasons (just two 250-plus yard passing games in the opening two games of a season since 2022).

Check out the full interview here.

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