Joe Burrow Is Set Up for His Biggest Season Yet With the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals will only go as far as Joe Burrow can take them. Last season, they didn't go very far because Burrow missed a large chunk of the season with injuries.

Burrow only played in eight games and threw 259 passes for the Bengals last season. This year, he's coming in healthy, and the Bengals need him to stay that way.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently listed Burrow as one of the biggest comeback player candidates for the upcoming season. Considering he missed so much time with injuries last season, yet remains one of the best players in the league, Burrow could find himself in position for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Joe Burrow is in Position for Major Bounce Back Year

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wildcats FFC quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Comebacks have been something of a theme throughout Joe Burrow's career. The quarterback has missed at least six games three times in six years—including nine games a year ago with a toe injury," Davenport wrote. "The first two times the 29-year-old missed significant time with injury, he won NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

"We have seen what a healthy Burrow can do—the last time he played a full season, Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdown passes (43). Burrow has also taken the Bengals all the way to a Super Bowl. Playing on a loaded offense with an improved defense, Burrow should be among the most prolific quarterbacks in the league in 2026."

Health has been Burrow's limiting factor for his entire NFL career. He's missed significant time in three of his six NFL seasons. As a result, he's won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award twice in this span. He's also a three-time Pro Bowler.

After missing half the season last year, Burrow could be in a position to win his third career NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. He could also be in a position to compete for the NFL MVP award.

Burrow hasn't won an MVP to this point in his career, but there have been a few seasons in which he put together a solid resume. This season could be his best chance yet.

The Bengals' defense is good enough to help them win more games. Quarterback wins play a significant part in the MVP race. Burrow has as many weapons as any quarterback in the league. His offensive line is coming together, too. If he can stay healthy this season, there are a few award races he could find himself in the middle of down the stretch.