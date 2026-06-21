Joe Burrow's Latest Bengals Message Sparks National Reaction

Joe Burrow is already in midseason form before the 2026 NFL season even begins when it comes to embracing pressure.

The star signal caller emphasized that there is urgency felt throughout the Bengals building and is ready to thrive under pressure more than ever before in his career, something that became apparent when he likened his feeling of this years Bengals roster to the feeling he had during his legendary 2019 at LSU that culminated in a National Championship.

"I certainly feel this way about this team," Burrow said. "I think we have guys that have been there and done that and also guys who have had a lot of individual success and not necessarily the team success that we're looking for. Guys like Dexter (Lawrence) and guys like Jonathan (Allen), bringing guys like that in is so advantageous to a lot of different people. Players trying to improve makes it easier on coaches. We have guys with so much talent and I'm just excited to put it all together."

It is fair to say that these comments from Burrow have caught fire in not just the local media of Cincinnati, but the national media have also taken notice of Burrows comments.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team detailed the Bengals offseason additions on defense as a key reason for Burrow's increased level in urgency to compete for championships

National Media Personalities Blown Away

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Rich Eisen reacted to Burrow's comments alongside his co-hosts Christopher Brockman and TJ Jefferson, stating that he has never seen Burrow so energized before in his career.

"That is the most antsy I have ever seen him, he can't sit still" Eisen said directly following a clip of Burrow's comments.

Brockman chimed in with a call for Burrow to win league MVP, and afterwards would state that his takeaway from Burrow's comments of wanting pressure was that Burrow took a subtle shot at other AFC star quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Trevor Lawrence, all of whom have yet to reach a Super Bowl in their careers.

"Joe Burrow, MVP" Brockman exclaimed. "He said, 'Put all of the pressure on me, I want everybody talking about. He's talking to Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, all these other AFC quarterbacks that haven't done jack."

While saying both Jackson and Allen haven't done anything in the NFL is a stretch since both have won league MVP's in their respective careers, the fact remains that while Burrow has yet to win NFL MVP in his career, he has advanced to the Super Bowl before any of the quarterbacks listed above.

After hearing how high the urgency throughout the building is from Burrow, he is clearly ready to welcome the entire world to a new era where the Bengals are world champions.

Check out the full reaction of Burrow's comments from The Rich Eisen Show here.