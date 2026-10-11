Joe Burrow Leads Bengals to Much-Needed Win Over Dolphins: Instant Takeaways

The Bengals beat the Dolphins 31-24 on Sunday in Miami. Cincinnati never trailed in the contest, maintaining a double digit lead for most of the second half.

The Bengals are 3-2 on the season following the victory. They ended a 2-game losing streak and are back over

Here are our top takeaways from the Bengals' win:

Joe Burrow Deals

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throws the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow was outstanding on Sunday. He completed 23-of-32 passes for 190 yards and a season-high four touchdowns. He found Mike Gesicki on Cincinnati's first possession for a 4-yard touchdown.

He connected with Samaje Perine on a 6-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati the lead for good. Tanner Hudson snagged Cincinnati's third touchdown of the game and then Ja'Marr Chase had one of the best catches you'll ever see in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Chase made a one-handed grab for a 45-yard touchdown. Watch the play here.

Chase led the Bengals with six catches for 77 yards and a score. Erick All had three receptions for 25 yards. Tee Higgns had two catches on four targets for 22 yards. Burrow completed passes to nine different players on the roster: four tight ends, two running backs and three wide receivers.

Bengals' Run Game

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs the ball in the second quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals leaned into their rushing attack on Sunday. Samaje Perine led the way with 14 carries for 68 yards. He also had two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Chase Brown had 39 rushing yards on 13 carries and three catches for 21 yards and a fumble.

Overall, the Bengals leaned into their shotgun running attack and were able to move the ball on the ground. Cincinnati finished wth 119 rushing yards.

Jordan Battle Comes Up BIG

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) celebrates an interception in the second quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Battle mentioned Malik Willis had a "tell" when throwing the ball. He took advantage of that and had two interceptions. He also had six tackles and two passes defensed.

The Bengals' defense responded well for most of the game after giving up a touchdown on the Dolphins' first possession. Battle has three interceptions on the season.

The Bengals forced a third turnover late in the game when they knocked the ball away from Willis. Jonathan Allen recovered to secure the victory. The Dolphins scored a touchdown in the final minute to cut the lead to single digits.

Record Breaker

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) sits on the bench between drives in the fourth quarter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Evan McPherson made his 22nd consecutive field goal in the fourth quarter. That's a new franchise record, breaking Shane Graham's record (21 straight). McPherson is 9-for-9 this season and has been as good as any kicker in the NFL this year.

Quick Hits

The Bengals desperately needed a win after back-to-back losses. There are plenty of things to clean up, from penalties to fumbles—especially in the first half, but Cincinnati went on the road and got a much needed win ahead of the bye week. They showed they could run the ball, their defense forced turnovers and Burrow played well without turning the ball over.

This Bengals team has a chance to be a real contender in the AFC. They have flaws, but there's a lot to like about this group.

Up Next

The Bengals are on a bye in Week 6. They play the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.